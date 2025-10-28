Everett Thompson Named as the Indiana Sentinels Head Coach and Interim GM

The Indiana Sentinels have hired Everett Thompson as Head Coach and Interim GM for their inaugural season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, the team announced Monday.

"I couldn't be more excited to bring FPHL hockey to Columbus, Indiana," Thompson said. "Having been part of the building process in Baton Rouge, and as a player-coach with the Motor City Rockers in their inaugural season, I'm eager to get work laying the foundation for what I know will be a successful franchise here in Indiana."

Thompson joins the Sentinels after previously serving as Head Coach for the Baton Rouge Zydeco of the FPHL where he lead the team to their first post season appearance. He was also an Assistant Coach at Davenport University in Michigan where he was a captain during his playing years. Thompson had a six-year professional playing career at the Single-A Professional level playing in 266 Regular Season games tallying 29 goals and 57 assists for 86 points and racking up 466 penalty minutes.

Prior to that, he was part of the 2013-14 NOJHL Champion Kirkland Lake Gold Miners. Thompson is a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan.







