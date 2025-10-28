Black Bears Add Depth with F Matthew Gilbert

Published on October 28, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of right-handed forward, Matthew Gilbert. Gilbert will join the team ahead of the Empire Division Finals rematch against the Port Huron Prowlers.

Gilbert is a 26-year-old native of Wyandotte, Michigan, were he played for Roosevelt High and East Coast Spartans AAA programs. After two years of playing juniors with the Toledo Cherokee in the USPHL Premier, he became a student at Anna Maria College in Paxton, Massachusetts.

While being a member of the NCAA DIII Amcats program for five years, Gilbert played in 101 games. He recorded 29 goals and 31 assists. After his collegiate career, Gilbert did play in six games last season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

2025-26 Season Tickets are still on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all 28 home games next year and save up to 30% on tickets.







