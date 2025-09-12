IU Columbus Partners with Indiana Sentinels to Strengthen Community Connections

Columbus, IN - IU Columbus is excited to announce a new partnership with the Indiana Sentinels, a newly established professional hockey team bringing fresh energy to the Columbus community. This collaboration will expand opportunities for student engagement, create unique game day experiences, and strengthen ties between the campus and the region's growing sports community.

Through the partnership, fans and students can look forward to special game promotions, collaborative events, and opportunities to celebrate both the Sentinels and IU Columbus athletics.

"What the Indiana Sentinels bring to Columbus is a home professional team," said Zach McClellan, Director of Athletics at IU Columbus,. "It just seemed like a no-brainer for IU Columbus, the home collegiate program in Columbus, to partner with the home professional team. We are extremely excited to support their efforts` and watch their games."

Gavin Campbell, CEO of the Indiana Sentinels, added, "As a former IU graduate and avid Hoosier fan, I couldn't be more proud and eager to help represent the Indiana family. This partnership is a personal dream come true, and the entire ownership group is excited to get to work. God is great-it's that simple."

