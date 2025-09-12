Blue Ridge Bobcats Sign Goaltender Chris Curr to PTO

Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats have announced the signing of goaltender Chris Curr to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO) for this year's training camp.

The 6'0", 190-pound netminder played his collegiate career in NCAA Division III, splitting time between the University of Dubuque and Northland College, where he posted a save percentage above .900 in three of his four seasons.

Before college, Curr competed in the AJHL with the Fort McMurray Oil Barons and Drumheller Dragons-the same junior program that produced former Bobcats goaltender Hunter Virostek. His best junior season came in 2017-18 with Fort McMurray, where he recorded a 2.39 GAA, .922 SV%, and a 16-5-2 record.

"After looking at his numbers and receiving a few calls, we knew Chris was someone we wanted to bring into camp to compete," said Bobcats management. "We have four strong goalies in camp right now, and we feel we're in a very good spot at the position."







