Bobcats Launch Claw N2 Reading Incentive Program

Published on October 21, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud to launch our Claw N2 Reading Incentive Program for the 25/26 season!

This fun, flexible program encourages students to read and rewards classrooms for hitting their goals - with awesome Bobcats prizes and recognition!

A huge thanks to Somic America for sponsoring this amazing program!

Teachers, join the fun and get your students reading today:

https://forms.gle/wqw7G36R43rjznkA6

For more information or help signing up, contact

Edwina @ edwina.brbobcats@gmail.com







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.