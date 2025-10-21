Bobcats Launch Claw N2 Reading Incentive Program
Published on October 21, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release
The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud to launch our Claw N2 Reading Incentive Program for the 25/26 season!
This fun, flexible program encourages students to read and rewards classrooms for hitting their goals - with awesome Bobcats prizes and recognition!
A huge thanks to Somic America for sponsoring this amazing program!
Teachers, join the fun and get your students reading today:
https://forms.gle/wqw7G36R43rjznkA6
For more information or help signing up, contact
Edwina @ edwina.brbobcats@gmail.com
