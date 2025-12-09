Bobcats Acquire Behemoth Blueliner Andrey Simonchyk

WYTHEVILLE, VA- - The Blue Ridge Bobcats have acquired defenseman Andrey Simonchyk from the Watertown Wolves in exchange for financial considerations.

Standing at 6'5" and 235 pounds, Simonchyk brings a bruising presence to the Bobcats' blue line. He has spent time in the SPHL with Quad City this season and previously with Macon, while also suiting up for the Carolina Thunderbirds, Columbus River Dragons, and Watertown Wolves.

"We were looking to get tougher on the backend and we feel Andrey can help us obtain that. A big, tough defenseman with SPHL experience is hard to find," said Bobcats Management.

Simonchyk is expected to make his Bobcats debut this weekend against his former team, the Watertown Wolves.







