Watertown Takes Weekend Series Over Bobcats

Published on December 14, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







Wytheville, VA - The Watertown Wolves nearly blew another third period lead but held on to take the final two games of a three game weekend series with a 5-4 win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

Yefim Mishkin scored 2 goals for Watertown in the first period. For the second consecutive night the Wolves put up a trifecta of second period goals, this time from Steven Klinck, former Bobcat Chris Corgan and Trevor Grasby.

Three third-period Blue Ridge goals from former Wolves Mike Mercurio and PJ Demitrio plus a late man advantage blast from Daniel Klinecky weren't quite enough to complete the comeback.

Matt Lenz made 52 saves in net for Watertown.

The Bobcats now begin the first of a seven game road trip to complete the calendar year on Friday in Port Huron against the Prowlers.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.