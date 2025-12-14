IceCats Get Kuhn in Blockbuster Trade

Published on December 14, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats made a major move today, acquiring goaltender Sean Kuhn from the Monroe Moccasins for cash considerations.

Kuhn, 29, is a veteran of 112 pro games between the ECHL, SPHL and FPHL. This season with the Moccasins he has posted a perfect 6-0-0-0 mark to go with a 3.08 GAA and .885 save percentage. Kuhn is a career 42-39-6 as a pro. He also played three seasons with Nazareth (NY) College, and was elected NCAA III (UCHC) Second Team All-Conference in 2018-19.

The IceCats are back in action on Friday, December 19 against the Twin City Thunderbirds at 7:15 pm. It's Mascot Madness Night as local mascots celebrate the first birthday of our very own Scratch! Tickets for all remaining IceCats home games are on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2025

IceCats Get Kuhn in Blockbuster Trade - Pee Dee IceCats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.