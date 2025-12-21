IceCats Fall Short to Thunderbirds

Published on December 20, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Pee Dee IceCats rallied from a 3-0 first period deficit but could not close the gap in a 4-2 loss to the Twin City Thunderbirds on Saturday night.

Trailing 3-0 heading into the second period, Pee Dee turned the tables on Twin City, out-shooting them 19-9 and scoring on a blast by Konstantin Chernyuk for his first goal of the season to make it 3-1 heading into the third.

After the Thunderbirds were able to stretch the lead back to three goals in the middle of the third period, Pee Dee capitalized on a late six-on-four power play goal from Trevor Lord to make it 4-2 with three minutes remaining. Then just 40 seconds later the IceCats were back on the power play and once again and pulled the goaltender once more, but this time were unable to score in the waning minutes to move any closer.

Notes:

Sean Kuhn made his first start for the IceCats, and gave up three goals on 12 shots in the first period before being removed for Ricardo Gonzalez to start the second period. The IceCats held Twin City to only two shots in the third period, a team season low. Patricks Marcinkevics recorded two assists in the loss.

The IceCats will now break for the Christmas holiday and return to the ice on December 26 when they host the Athens Rock Lobsters at 7:15 pm. The Boxing Night Matchup is brought to you by Swamp Fox Jiujitsu. Tickets are on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office or online at TicketMaster.com.







