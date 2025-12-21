11 Goals, 12th in a Row

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 11-3 on Saturday night. The 11 goals scored set a season-high for Binghamton and every skater, plus McAnanama recorded at least one point. The Black Bears have now won 12-straight games overall and nine in-a-row against Danbury.

The party started in the first period when the Black Bears scored the first two goals. CJ Stubbs extended his point-streak and Mac Jansen reclaimed the team-lead for goals with 17. Danbury scored one of their three goals in the frame and after 20 minutes, Binghamton led 2-1.

Things ramped up in the second, when Binghamton managed to score four goals. Jesse Anderson, Kyle Stephan and Austin D'Orazio all tallied goals and Gehrett Sargis was able to score his first as a Black Bear. Binghamton made a statement in the frame scoring four times on 15 shots. After two periods, the Black Bears held a 6-2 advantage.

Four in a period is great, but five in period is better. After a 4-on-3 goal from Jonny Ruiz in the first minute of the period, it was all Binghamton from that point forward. D'Orazio and Sargis both scored their second goals of the game, Tyson Kirkby added another power play goal, and Zac Sirota continued his great weekend.

However, no goal was prettier than Nick Swain's highlight reel goal for the Black Bears 10th of the night. Connor McAnanama was credited with an assist on the play as well as a beautiful stretch pass from Dan Wieber. Sirota added the final 11th goal of the night, setting a new season-high for the Black Bears.

