Scarecrows Rally Late, Sweep Series Against Baton Rouge, 4-3

The Scarecrows came into Saturday night looking to cap off a weekend series in Baton Rouge and leave with a 3-game edge in the season series. Leading into the holiday week the Scarecrows and Zydeco both were looking for an early gift.

Topeka found themselves with a 5-on-3 power play and as the clock ticked down on the first penalty the Scarecrows Scott Coash found an open Cameron Clark by the netmouth and deposited the puck behind Connor Green for the 1-0 lead 10:48 into the first. Baton Rouge reciprocated however as just 12 seconds later Narek Aleksanyan toe dragged a puck and lifted it over an outstretched Daniil Bryzgalov to tie the game back up at a goal apiece.

The Zydeco took over in the second period with undisciplined play from the Scarecrows costing them. A power play goal by Ross Bartlett gave Baton Rouge their first lead of the weekend at 9:09 of the period. Dmitry Kuznetsov would add a third goal 4:12 later to give the Zydeco a two-goal lead, 3-1. A fourth goal was successfully challenged by coach Robbie Nichols and gave the Scarecrows some life.

In the final frame Topeka got their revenge. Early in the period Elijah Wilson found the back of the net on a power play goal, his 10th of the season, to put Topeka back to within a goal. On another power play attempt Jacob Gagnon sent a shot from the point that was tipped by Avery Smith to tie up the game at 11:20 of the period. For the second time in as many nights the game went to overtime. This time however it took just 9 seconds for Connor Lind to blaze his way through defenders and put a puck past Green for the winner.

Bryzgalov stopped 36 of 39 for his eighth win of the season.

