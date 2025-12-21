FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on December 20, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 11-3 on Saturday night. The 11 goals scored set a season-high for Binghamton and every skater, plus McAnanama recorded at least one point. The Black Bears have now won 12-straight games overall and nine in-a-row against Danbury.

The party started in the first period when the Black Bears scored the first two goals. CJ Stubbs extended his point-streak and Mac Jansen reclaimed the team-lead for goals with 17. Danbury scored one of their three goals in the frame and after 20 minutes, Binghamton led 2-1.

Things ramped up in the second, when Binghamton managed to score four goals. Jesse Anderson, Kyle Stephan and Austin D'Orazio all tallied goals and Gehrett Sargis was able to score his first as a Black Bear. Binghamton made a statement in the frame scoring four times on 15 shots. After two periods, the Black Bears held a 6-2 advantage.

Four in a period is great, but five in period is better. After a 4-on-3 goal from Jonny Ruiz in the first minute of the period, it was all Binghamton from that point forward. D'Orazio and Sargis both scored their second goals of the game, Tyson Kirkby added another power play goal, and Zac Sirota continued his great weekend.

However, no goal was prettier than Nick Swain's highlight reel goal for the Black Bears 10th of the night. Connor McAnanama was credited with an assist on the play as well as a beautiful stretch pass from Dan Wieber. Sirota added the final 11th goal of the night, setting a new season-high for the Black Bears.

Binghamton wins 11-3, winning their 12th game in-a-row.

Hat Tricks Swept By Black Bears, Lose Fourth Consecutive Game to Reigning Champions

by Lexi Burkey

Binghamton, NY - The Hat Tricks dropped their fourth consecutive game to the Black Bears in an 11-3 loss on Saturday night in Binghamton.

Binghamton forward CJ Stubbs started the scoring off at 6:56 in the first frame off a rebound from the stick of Ivan Bondarenko. Mac Jansen put the Black Bears up 2-0 just 25 seconds later with a snipe from the slot. It wasn't until 14:11 in the first that the Hat Tricks got themselves on the board. Rookie Alexander Legkov took the puck from his forward to backhand and over the outstretched left pad of Black Bears goaltender Connor McAnanama.

Jesse Anderson put the Black Bears up by two again, less than two minutes into the second period, with a tap-in off a cross-crease pass from Zac Sirota. Anton Rubtsov put Danbury back within one, at 6:46, going five-hole on McAnanama. With 7:59 remaining in the second, forward Kyle Stephan beat Hat Tricks netminder Sebastian Resar through his five-hole after firing the puck while tripping to the ground of the right circle, to give Binghamton a two-goal advantage yet again. Recent addition Gehrett Sargis notched his first as a Black Bear at 16:11 on the redirect. Austin D'Orazio twisted the knife after adding a tap-in goal with one second remaining on the Black Bear penalty, with only a minute and 29 seconds remaining in the second frame.

To begin the third, goalie Cristian Wong-Ramos replaced Resar for Danbury. Captain Jonny Ruiz tallied his first goal of the night, and third of the series, on the power play at 1:04 on a one-timer over the blocker of McAnanama. D'Orazio scored his second of the night, both on the power play, at 5:52 of the third. From that point forward, Binghamton took complete control of the game with goals from Sargis, Captain Tyson Kirkby, and Sirota in the span of eight minutes. 17 of 18 Black Bears who touched the ice tonight found themselves on the scoresheet with at least one point. The only player who didn't was defenseman Dan Wieber. The only other rostered player not to register a point in the contest was backup goaltender Dominik Tmej, who did not see any playing time.

While looking promising in the first period, Danbury still shows gaps through every part of play, whether it be the penalty kill, power play, scoring, or defense as a whole.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Prowlers Demolish Bobcats To Sweep Weekend

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers scored a season-high seven goals as they swept the Blue Ridge Bobcats in the final weekend before Christmas. Port Huron got back on track this weekend while Blue Ridge continued its tailspin.

"We went over quite a few things to be sharper on and I thought we did a really good job," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "The forecheck was very disruptive, special teams was huge, the power play is getting better and better, and the penalty kill did a great job this weekend."

In the final minute of the opening period, the Prowlers' power play got things going. Lukas Lacny followed up his own shot and put the rebound to the top shelf.

Port Huron opened things up in the second. Blake Anderson threaded a pass to Arttu Heikkilä on a rush and he tapped it home. Then Brett Lockhart ripped a pass to Luke James who tipped it home from the side of the post. Anderson found Bobby Price a few minutes later with a centering feed that Price put short side on Hunter Virostek.

In the third, Anderson found the back of the net himself. First, he ripped a shot to the glove side on a rush and then he got himself on the highlight reel. Anderson scooped up the puck behind the net and scored a "Michigan" goal to make it 6-0.

"The boys were absolutely buzzing today," Anderson said. "We really worked together well, skating and shooting. When this group becomes one and we play together and play as one, it's easy out here."

Nick Stuckless got a shorty to end Reid Cooper's shutout bid but Matt Graham put the cherry on top with Port Huron's fourth man-advantage marker of the night.

Anderson led the way with four points while Graham, Lacny and Price each added an assist to their goals. Bryan Parsons chipped in three assists and Lockhart had two. Cooper made 21 saves, more than half of them in the third period.

Virostek dropped to 0-3-0 against the Prowlers this season after a 34-stop performance.

After the holiday, Port Huron gets back on the road to visit the Danbury Hat Tricks on December 26 and 27. Both games will be available to watch on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

PEE DEE ICECATS at TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds Defeat IceCats 4-2

by Kendall Grayson

Winston-Salem, NC - The Twin City Thunderbirds defeated the Pee Dee IceCats by a final score of 4-2 Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Roman Kraemer (2), James Farmer, and Jan Salak netted goals for the Thunderbirds in the victory. Twin City completed a two-game weekend sweep of Pee Dee with the result. The Thunderbirds will return to action next weekend with back-to-back road games against the Columbus River Dragons.

Roman Kraemer scored his seventh goal of the season, and fiftieth goal of his FPHL career, just over one minute into Saturday night's game to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead. The goal was assisted by Josh Labelle and Zach White, and was netted even-strength. Roman Kraemer scored a powerplay goal at 8:38 of the opening period to give Twin City a two-goal advantage in the battle. Kraemer's second goal of the night was assisted by Gus Ford and Josh Labelle. The final goal of Saturday's 1st period was netted by James Farmer with less than one minute to play. Jon Buttitta and Boris Babik each recorded an assist on the scoring play. Babik's assist was his first of the season, and third of his FPHL career. Twin City outshot Pee Dee by a 12-9 margin during Saturday's 1st period, and the Thunderbirds carried a three-goal lead into the 2nd period.

Konstantin Chernyuk netted the lone goal of the 2nd period to cut Twin City's lead to two goals. The goal was netted even-strength, and at 11:24 of the period. Patriks Marcinkevics recorded an assist on the scoring play. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 19-9 margin during the 2nd period, and carried a 3-1 lead into the final period.

Jan Salak scored an unassisted goal with less than ten minutes to play in Saturday's 3rd period. Salak's goal gave the Thunderbirds a 4-1 lead in the matchup. The final goal of the game was netted by Pee Dee's Trevor Lord with three minutes left to play. The goal was netted on the powerplay, and was scored with an extra attacker on the ice. Patriks Marcinkevics notched an assist on the goal. Twin City was outshot 14-2 during the 3rd period, 42-23 overall in the matchup, and won the game by a final score of 4-2. The Thunderbirds improved to 9-11-0 on the 2025-2026 season in the victory, and overtook the IceCats for 4th place in the FPHL's Continental Division standings.

Boris Babik collected the win in goal for Twin City in a 40-save-on-42 performance. Sean Kuhn recorded a regulation loss in net for the first time this season after making 6 saves on 9 shots during the 1st period of Saturday night's game. Ricardo Gonzalez played the final two periods of the matchup, and made 10 saves on 11 shots.

Roman Kraemer was named the 1st Star of Saturday's game, with teammates Josh Labelle and James Farmer collecting 2nd and 3rd Star honors, respectively.

Twin City's next home game will be played on Wednesday, December 31st at 8:35pm ET. The game will serve as the organization's New Year's Eve promotion, and will feature a rivalry matchup against the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

ICECATS FALL SHORT TO THUNDERBIRDS

by Tom Callahan

Winston-Salem, NC - The Pee Dee IceCats rallied from a 3-0 first period deficit but could not close the gap in a 4-2 loss to the Twin City Thunderbirds on Saturday night.

Trailing 3-0 heading into the second period, Pee Dee turned the tables on Twin City, out-shooting them 19-9 and scoring on a blast by Konstantin Chernyuk for his first goal of the season to make it 3-1 heading into the third.

After the Thunderbirds were able to stretch the lead back to three goals in the middle of the third period, Pee Dee capitalized on a late six-on-four power play goal from Trevor Lord to make it 4-2 with three minutes remaining. Then just 40 seconds later the IceCats were back on the power play and once again and pulled the goaltender once more, but this time were unable to score in the waning minutes to move any closer.

Notes:

Sean Kuhn made his first start for the IceCats, and gave up three goals on 12 shots in the first period before being removed for Ricardo Gonzalez to start the second period.

The IceCats held Twin City to only two shots in the third period, a team season low.

Patricks Marcinkevics recorded two assists in the loss.

The IceCats will now break for the Christmas holiday and return to the ice on December 26 when they host the Athens Rock Lobsters at 7:15 pm.

ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

COLUMBUS TAKES DOWN ATHENS, 8-4

By Liam Gotimer

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons took down the Athens Rock Lobsters by a final score of 8-4 on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

William Lavalliere started in goal once again for Athens, while Tyler Roy was between the pipes for Columbus.

Tyler Barrow opened the scoring for the River Dragons with a net-front deflection on the power play. Chiwetin Blacksmith and Kevin Szabad also lit the lamp for Columbus, making it two straight games with a three goal output in the first period.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Brandon Picard capitalized on an odd-man rush to tie the score.

After scoring the overtime winner the night before, Eric Neiley pulled Athens back within one.

Toward the end of the period, Joseph Mack finished off a shorthanded chance to tie the game at 3-3 before the first intermission.

In the middle frame, Columbus received goals from Tyler Barrow and Ryan Hunter, putting the River Dragons ahead 5-3 going into the third.

Joseph Mack added another for the Rock Lobsters in the opening stages of the final frame, making the score 5-4.

At the 9:47 mark of the third period, Benjamin Pizzimenti tipped in a pass from Tyler Barrow, putting the River Dragons ahead for good.

Empty-net goals from Alex Storjohann and Ryan Galvin successfully put the game to bed for the River Dragons.

"I'm really proud of how we responded from a tough loss last night," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "We were really disciplined, killed penalties, and had guys giving up their bodies. Credit to Tyler Roy as well, who made some massive saves for us."

Columbus is back at home next Friday and Saturday night, when the club hosts the Twin-City Thunderbirds. You won't want to miss the River Dragons take on the Thunderbirds at the Den for the first time this season!

Lobsters' Streak Snapped by Columbus

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Columbus, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell 8-4 Saturday night to the Columbus River Dragons in the Columbus Civic Center, snapping the team's eight-game winning streak.

Tyler Barrow started the scoring on the power-play for the second-straight night, finding the breakthrough with 11:04 gone in the contest.

The lead was short lived, as Brandon Picard finished off an odd-man rush with his first goal of the 2025-26 campaign.

Just 10 seconds later, the hosts recaptured the advantage through a Chiwetin Blacksmith breakaway and doubled the lead through Kevin Szabad three minutes later.

The overtime winner from last night, Eric Neiley drew Athens back within one with yet another wicked release. The first five goals of the game were scored in a span of roughly five minutes.

Joe Mack, having fed Picard on a rush earlier on in the period, finished off a shorthanded break to tie the game at 3-3 before the first intermission.

The Rock Lobsters lost valuable pieces in Neiley and Luke Croucher to the locker room in the second period and were reduced to seven forwards and five defensemen.

Columbus used a lack of luck for the visitors to its advantage, scoring through Barrow and Ryan Hunter in the 2nd period to take a 5-3 lead into the third.

Athens never let up and sought out the momentum at the start of the third, as Mack's spinning beauty of a goal cut the deficit to one again 1:19 into the third period.

But more knocks reared their ugly head for the Rock Lobsters in the third period, losing Picard and Jack Johansen. The Rock Lobsters were depleted to 10 skaters.

The visitors brought the fight, but it wasn't enough as Columbus scored an even-strength goal and two empty netters to complete its first win against Athens this season.

The Rock Lobsters (14-3-4-0, 50 pts) travel to Florence, SC to take on the Pee Dee IceCats on Boxing Day, Dec. 26. Puck drops on the home-and-home opener at 7:15 p.m.

BILOXI BREAKERS at MONROE MOCCASINS

MOCCASINS STAY HOT WITH 6-4 WIN OVER BREAKERS ON UGLY SWEATER NIGHT

by Joseph Furtado

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins extended their winning streak to seven games and remained perfect against Biloxi this season with a 6-4 win over the Breakers on Saturday night at the Monroe Civic Center.

Playing in front of a festive crowd on Ugly Sweater Night, Monroe set the tone early with a dominant first period, scoring four unanswered goals. The Moccasins finished the night with 48 shots on goal and improved to 9-0 against the Breakers this season.

Jamie Dorsey opened the scoring and his first with the Moccasins on the power play at 4:51 of the first period, followed by another power play goal from Corson Green. Casey Gerstein added a shorthanded goal, while Jared Christy capped the opening surge at 17:02 to give Monroe a 4-0 lead after one.

Biloxi showed life in the second period, getting on the board at 8:52 on a goal by Trey Fischer. Corey Cunningham answered with his 50 career goal on a rebound to restore the Moccasins four-goal lead. The Breakers closed the period with a goal from Colton Wiacek at 19:17 to make it 5-2 heading into the third.

Carlos Fornaris pushed the lead back to four just 31 seconds into the 3rd period. Biloxi added late goals from Carter Thornton and Timothy Payne on the power play but it would not be enough.

With the win, Monroe improves to 15-4-2-1-0 and now holds the second-longest active winning streak in the FPHL, sitting one point behind the Athens Rock Lobsters for first place in the division. The Breakers dropped to 4-15-1-1-0 and will return to Monroe to face the Moccasins on New Year's Eve.

TOPEKA SCARECROWS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Zydeco Fall to Topeka in OT

by Bryan Flores

Baton Rouge, LA - Tonight at the Raising Cane's River Center, the Baton Rouge Zydeco were dealt a heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss to the Topeka Scarecrows, a game that ultimately turned on momentum swings and a pair of controversial calls that loomed large in the final outcome.

Baton Rouge showed resilience all night, erasing deficits, pushing the pace, and outshooting Topeka 39-32 while controlling long stretches of play. The Zydeco battled back with timely goals and strong special-teams execution, refusing to go away in a game that demanded effort and composure from start to finish.

However, the defining moments came not from a breakdown in structure or compete, but from decisions that shifted the balance late. One goal called off for the Zydeco, and another goal tipped with what seemed like a high stick - both heavily debated in real time - directly impacted momentum and field position, setting the stage for Topeka's opportunity to capitalize on the Power Play. In a game this tight, where every inch mattered, those moments proved decisive.

Overtime lasted just nine seconds before Topeka found the back of the net, bringing a sudden end to a contest that felt destined to be decided by the players on the ice rather than the whistle.

Despite the result, this was a strong showing from Baton Rouge - one marked by urgency, pushback, and togetherness. The Zydeco earned this point, and if effort and execution are indicators of what's coming, this group continues to trend in the right direction.

Sometimes hockey is cruel. Sometimes the margins are razor-thin. And sometimes, the calls don't go your way. But the response from this team speaks volumes - and it's one they'll carry forward.

Scarecrows Rally Late, Sweep Series Against Baton Rouge, 4-3

by Jon Kliment

Baton Rouge, LA - The Scarecrows came into Saturday night looking to cap off a weekend series in Baton Rouge and leave with a 3 game edge in the season series. Leading into the holiday week the Scarecrows and Zydeco both were looking for an early gift.

Topeka found themselves with a 5-on-3 power play and as the clock ticked down on the first penalty the Scarecrows Scott Coash found an open Cameron Clark by the netmouth and deposited the puck behind Connor Green for the 1-0 lead 10:48 into the first. Baton Rouge reciprocated however as just 12 seconds later Narek Aleksanyan toe dragged a puck and lifted it over an outstretched Daniil Bryzgalov to tie the game back up at a goal a piece.

The Zydeco took over in the second period with undisciplined play from the Scarecrows costing them. A power play goal by Ross Bartlett gave Baton Rouge their first lead of the weekend at 9:09 of the period. Dmitry Kuznetsov would add a third goal 4:12 later to give the Zydeco a two goal lead, 3-1. A fourth goal was successfully challenged by coach Robbie Nichols and gave the Scarecrows some life.

In the final frame Topeka got their revenge. Early in the period Elijah Wilson found the back of the net on a power play goal, his 10th of the season, to put Topeka back to within a goal. On another power play attempt Jacob Gagnon sent a shot from the point that was tipped by Avery Smith to tie up the game at 11:20 of the period. For the second time in as many nights the game went to overtime. This time however it took just 9 seconds for Connor Lind to blaze his way through defenders and put a puck past Green for the winner.

Bryzgalov stopped 36 of 39 for his eighth win of the season.

The Scarecrows return home for Scout night Friday December 26th at 7:05. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or at the Cable Dahmer Box Office!

WATERTOWN WOLVES at INDIANA SENTINELS

Sentinels' Win First Game on Home Ice

by Sentinels staff

Columbus, IN - Saturday night in Columbus, Indiana delivered a milestone moment for the Sentinels, as the home club captured its first home win of the inaugural season. Indiana set the tone early when Nolan Dawson stripped a defenseman and broke in alone, finishing a clean breakaway to open the scoring. The momentum continued moments later as Ryan Glazer, back in the lineup after missing the previous two games, doubled the lead to make it 2-0.

Watertown pushed back late in the first, with Darion Benchich getting the visitors on the board to cut the deficit in half, sending the teams to intermission with Indiana holding a 2-1 edge.

The second period brought a surge from Watertown, as Egor Filippov and Klinck scored early to swing the lead in the visitors' favor. Indiana answered on the power play when Ashton Collazo buried a tying goal, but Watertown struck again before the horn to reclaim the lead heading into the third.

Facing pressure in the final frame, the Sentinels found life on a late power play. Denver Craig ripped a shot past the goaltender to tie the game, igniting the home crowd. Just moments later, Ethan Esposito capitalized to net the eventual game-winner. Craig would add an empty-net goal late to seal his second of the night, securing the comeback win and earning Indiana a split in the week.







