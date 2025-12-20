Binghamton Black Bears Host Danbury Hat Tricks

Published on December 20, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Danbury Hat Tricks fell 4-2 to the Binghamton Black Bears, dropping their third straight game and extending Binghamton's winning streak against Danbury to eight games.

Binghamton opened the scoring on a Mac Jansen-Zac Sirota one-timer. The Black Bears added a power-play goal from CJ Stubbs and Ivan Bondarenko. Tyson Kirkby scored the third, assisted by Bondarenko.

Danbury's Jonny Ruiz scored twice on breakaways to cut the lead to 3-2, but Stubbs added an empty-net goal to seal the win.

Here are some takeaways from the game:

Another strong showing vs. Binghamton

The final score did not reflect the performance, but Danbury held its own against the league's top team. For the second time in three games, the Hat Tricks played Binghamton closely for most of the contest.

Danbury captain Jonny Ruiz scored twice on second-period breakaways to pull the Hat Tricks within one, a margin that held through the remainder of regulation until an empty-net goal sealed the result. The teams were nearly even in shots throughout the game, with Binghamton finishing with a 34-30 advantage.

If the Hat Tricks had avoided the 3-0 hole they found themselves in, they might have taken one on the road against the No. 1 team in the FPHL. It comes down to putting three periods together, something Danbury will look to do next time out.

Veterans set up key goals

With a combined 455 FPHL games played, team captains Tyson Kirkby and Ruiz each made veteran plays that led to important goals in the contest.

On a Black Bears' rush in the second period while leading 2-0, Kirkby positioned himself as the trailing man. A pass from Bondarenko to the front of the net found Kirkby's stick, and the fifth-year forward snapped it past Hat Tricks goalie Kyle Penton.

Trailing 3-0, Danbury forward Jordon Kromm forced a turnover at the blue line. Ruiz read the miscue by the Black Bears' defense and broke in alone after a feed from Kromm, converting the breakaway to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Head-to-head

With the win, Binghamton has won eight straight against the Hat Tricks and remains undefeated against them in the 2025-26 season.

A consistent theme in the matchup has been the Black Bears' forecheck, which has limited Danbury's ability to break out of its zone.

Still, two of the last three games between the teams have been close contests, including a 3-2 shootout loss and a 4-2 result sealed by an empty-net goal. Danbury has shown signs of progress, skating with the Black Bears more often than after them as of late.

Beating Binghamton on the road presents a true test for the Hat Tricks, and they get another shot tonight.

About the Black Bears

The Black Bears have won 11 straight games and have an Empire Division-best 18-2-0-2 record and 58 points.

A key part of that dominance has been special-teams play. Binghamton's power play leads the league, converting at a 26% rate with 35 goals. Black Bears forward Gavin Yates leads the FPHL in power-play goals with seven. Three Binghamton players are tied for second with six: Austin D'Orazio, Stubbs and Jansen.

The Black Bears' 91% penalty kill rate also tops the league.

Hat Tricks Headlines

Potential first-round matchup

If the playoffs began today, top-seeded Binghamton and fourth-seeded Danbury would meet in the first round.

Binghamton's 8-0 record against the Hat Tricks this season points to the challenge Danbury would face in the matchup. However, recent meetings have been more competitive than earlier in the season.

With a retooled roster assembled over the course of the season, each game against the Black Bears has provided Danbury with opportunities for growth. It remains to be seen whether that growth can lead to a victory over the two-time defending champions in the playoffs.

Noah Robinson's three-game goal streak snapped

While Legkov and Ruiz lead the Hat Tricks in points, forward Noah Robinson has steadily contributed and emerged as a reliable third option.

Before the Dec. 19 loss to Binghamton, Robinson had scored in three consecutive games, adding an assist in each. Earlier, before a Dec. 5 win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats in which he was held scoreless, the fifth-year forward had scored in two straight games, including a four-point night with one goal and three assists.Robinson will need to be that reliable option for the Hat Tricks if they hope to compete against the Black Bears in the series finale.

