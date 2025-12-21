Prowlers Demolish Bobcats to Sweep Weekend

Published on December 20, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers scored a season-high seven goals as they swept the Blue Ridge Bobcats in the final weekend before Christmas. Port Huron got back on track this weekend while Blue Ridge continued its tailspin.

"We went over quite a few things to be sharper on and I thought we did a really good job," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "The forecheck was very disruptive, special teams was huge, the power play is getting better and better, and the penalty kill did a great job this weekend."

In the final minute of the opening period, the Prowlers' power play got things going. Lukas Lacny followed up his own shot and put the rebound to the top shelf.

Port Huron opened things up in the second. Blake Anderson threaded a pass to Arttu Heikkilä on a rush and he tapped it home. Then Brett Lockhart ripped a pass to Luke James who tipped it home from the side of the post. Anderson found Bobby Price a few minutes later with a centering feed that Price put short side on Hunter Virostek.

In the third, Anderson found the back of the net himself. First, he ripped a shot to the glove side on a rush and then he got himself on the highlight reel. Anderson scooped up the puck behind the net and scored a "Michigan" goal to make it 6-0.

"The boys were absolutely buzzing today," Anderson said. "We really worked together well, skating and shooting. When this group becomes one and we play together and play as one, it's easy out here."

Nick Stuckless got a shorty to end Reid Cooper's shutout bid but Matt Graham put the cherry on top with Port Huron's fourth man-advantage marker of the night.

Anderson led the way with four points while Graham, Lacny and Price each added an assist to their goals. Bryan Parsons chipped in three assists and Lockhart had two. Cooper made 21 saves, more than half of them in the third period.

Virostek dropped to 0-3-0 against the Prowlers this season after a 34-stop performance.

After the holiday, Port Huron gets back on the road to visit the Danbury Hat Tricks on December 26 and 27. Both games will be available to watch on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







