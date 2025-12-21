Columbus Takes Down Athens, 8-4

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons took down the Athens Rock Lobsters by a final score of 8-4 on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

William Lavalliere started in goal once again for Athens, while Tyler Roy was between the pipes for Columbus.

Tyler Barrow opened the scoring for the River Dragons with a net-front deflection on the power play. Chiwetin Blacksmith and Kevin Szabad also lit the lamp for Columbus, making it two straight games with a three goal output in the first period.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Brandon Picard capitalized on an odd-man rush to tie the score.

After scoring the overtime winner the night before, Eric Neiley pulled Athens back within one.

Toward the end of the period, Joseph Mack finished off a shorthanded chance to tie the game at 3-3 before the first intermission.

In the middle frame, Columbus received goals from Tyler Barrow and Ryan Hunter, putting the River Dragons ahead 5-3 going into the third.

Joseph Mack added another for the Rock Lobsters in the opening stages of the final frame, making the score 5-4.

At the 9:47 mark of the third period, Benjamin Pizzimenti tipped in a pass from Tyler Barrow, putting the River Dragons ahead for good.

Empty-net goals from Alex Storjohann and Ryan Galvin successfully put the game to bed for the River Dragons. For Alex Storjohann, the goal accounted for his 200th point as a River Dragon.

"I'm really proud of how we responded from a tough loss last night," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "We were really disciplined, killed penalties, and had guys giving up their bodies. Credit to Tyler Roy as well, who made some massive saves for us."

Columbus is back at home next Friday and Saturday night, when the club hosts the Twin-City Thunderbirds. You won't want to miss the River Dragons take on the Thunderbirds at the Den for the first time this season!







