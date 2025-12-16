FPHL Announces Neutral-Site Series in Thief River Falls

Published on December 15, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) is proud to announce another neutral-site matchup. This will be a two game (Regular Season) series between the Indiana Sentinels and the Topeka Scarecrows, set to take place at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls, Minnesota on Friday March 27th and Saturday, March 28th at 7 PM both nights.

Commissioner Don Kirnan stated, "We're very excited to bring professional hockey to Thief River Falls in the heart of hockey country. We are thrilled to be coming to Minnesota and become part of their historic hockey community."

These contests will be regular season games that will bring all the action and excitement of FPHL hockey. This is a relocation of games 348 & 355 that were originally scheduled to be played in Columbus, Indiana. Tickets for these games will go on sale soon as the Thief River Falls new FPHL franchise will be announcing their season ticket programs for the 2026-27 season.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.