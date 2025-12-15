Moccasins Set Franchise Record in 12-1 Rout of Breakers on Teddy Bear Toss Night

MONROE, LA -The Monroe Moccasins turned Teddy Bear Toss night into an offensive avalanche, scoring early and often in a 12-1 win against the Biloxi Breakers on Saturday at the Monroe Civic Center.

Frank Schumacher opened the scoring just 36 seconds into the game, triggering the annual teddy bear toss and setting the tone for a dominant night. Monroe added goals from Daryk Dubé-Plouffe and Austin Albrecht to take a 3-0 lead after the first period, outshooting Biloxi 19-5.

The Moccasins stretched the lead in the second period with four more goals. Tucker Scantlebury scored on the power play and Kyler Matthews added a shorthanded goal. After Biloxi's lone goal from Trey Fischer on the power play at 10:55, Jared Christy scored twice on the man advantage to make it 7-1 heading into the third period..

Monroe continued to roll in the final period with five unanswered goals on their way to a franchise record for most goals in a game with 12. The Moccasins outshot the Breakers 39-17 and capped a festive night at the Civic Center as hundreds of teddy bears rained onto the ice. The Moccasins improved to 13-4-2-0-0 on the season and remained unbeaten against Biloxi at 7-0, while the Breakers fell to 4-13-1-1-0.







