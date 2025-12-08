Albrecht Hat Trick Powers Moccasins Past Zydeco 6-1

MONROE, LA - Austin Albrecht recorded a hat trick and four-point night as the Monroe Moccasins rolled past the Baton Rouge Zydeco 6-1 on Saturday night at the Monroe Civic Center, extending their winning streak to five against Baton Rouge.

Monroe, now 5-1-0 against the Zydeco this season, set the tone early. Carlos Fornaris opened the scoring at 1:11 into the first period and Albrecht doubled the lead at 10:03, giving the Moccasins a 2-0 cushion after the opening frame.

The Moccasins continued to control the pace in the second. Corey Cunningham pushed the lead to 3-0 at 6:44 and Albrecht added a shorthanded at 9:42 to make it 4-0. Baton Rouge answered late in the period on a power-play goal from Dmitry Kuznetsov at 19:01.

Monroe closed it out in the third as Daryk Dube Plouffe scored at 2:31, while Albrecht capped his hat trick at 10:44 to make it 6-1. The Moccasins improve to 11-4-2-0-0 on the season while the Zydeco fall to 2-10-2-0-0







