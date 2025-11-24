Moccasins Blast Breakers 9-1 Behind Christy's Hat Trick

MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins exploded for nine goals on Sunday afternoon, dominating the Biloxi Breakers 9-1 behind a hat trick and four-point performance from forward Jared Christy at the Monroe Civic Center.

Biloxi opened the scoring just 1:43 into the game on a goal from Declan Conway, but it would be their only tally of the afternoon. Monroe responded quickly and never looked back, tying the game at 4:43 on Christy's first of the day before he added another just 20 seconds later to give the Moccasins a 2-1 lead after one.

Monroe took complete control in the second period, piling on four unanswered goals. Yianni Liarakos made it 3-1 at 11:28 and Ben Stefanini added two goals less than a minute apart at 16:51 and 17:53. Casey Gerstein also scored during the four-goal surge with all three markers in the final 2:02 of the frame coming off setups from Daryk Dube-Plouffe.

The Moccasins continued pouring on the pressure in the third. Carlos Fornaris opened the period with a power-play goal 58 seconds in. Christy completed his hat trick at 10:31 and Frank Schumacher added his 100th career point with Monroe's ninth goal at 11:23.

Monroe outshot Biloxi 58-23, overwhelming the Breakers in every phase of the game. Christy finished with three goals and an assist, while Dube-Plouffe recorded four assists and Liarakos added a goal and two helpers.

The Moccasins improved to 8-3-1-0-0 on the season, winning back-to-back games on home ice this weekend. Biloxi fell to 2-8-1-1-0. Monroe will hit the road next where they will get set to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco at the Raising Canes River Center.







