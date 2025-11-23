Scarecrows Rally in Third, Wilson Buries OT Winner, 4-3

Published on November 23, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

After a back and forth effort on Friday night the Scarecrows and Zydeco met up Saturday night for the second of fourteen matchups this season. After Topeka took the early lead in the season series with a hard fought effort Baton Rouge looked to find a route to victory on the second night of the back to back.

The Scarecrows came out early again on the power play as Tyler Larwood took a tripping penalty and TJ Sneath buried his 5th of the season with assists to Carson Gallagher, his first as a Scarecrow, and Hugo Koch, his 100th FPHL point. 3:26 later Baton Rouge answered back as Ilnur Madirov scored his first of the season after Sammy Bernard made a huge stop on Ethan Matchim but the rebound was left on a platter for Madiarov. Topeka answered back late in the period as Jacob Gagnon scored on a roof shot over the shoulders of Connor Green for his fifth of the season, extending his goal scoring streak to 4 games.

The period of the long change has been a struggle this season for Topeka and tonight was no different. On a broken play started with a shot from Narek Aleksanyan stopped by Bernard, but Nick Ketola followed up and was able to tie the game up 12:34 into the period. After the goal Ketola and Tyler Larwood battled Gallagher and Avery Smith that saw all four make their way to the penalty box. Jake Cox gave Baton Rouge their first lead of the weekend 3:42 later on another rebound chance that gave the Zydeco the 3-2 lead heading for the third.

Sneath found the front of the net again 4:25 into the third and on a perfect pass from former Zydeco Elijah Wilson the Scarecrows tied it up 3-3. Neither team was able to find the back of the net during regulation and though it took most of overtime Wilson was the missing piece as at 4:29 of the overtime period Elijah sniped one past Green for the OT winner.

Bernard stopped 29 of 32 for his fourth win of the season.

