Sents' Short Turnaround: Will Face Port Huron Day Before Thanksgiving

Published on November 23, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Indiana Sentinels News Release







The Indiana Sentinels have their work cut out for them this coming Wednesday as they have a quick turnaround before facing yet another road trip (the team's 5th in as many weeks). The Port Huron Prowlers will be hosting the Sentinels once again after splitting a 2-game series just 10 days ago, accounting for Indiana's lone win on the young season. Currently sitting with a record of 1 - 11 - 1 the Hoosier State looks to double their win total in the coming days. Will the Prowlers be caught off guard like they were last week by the tune of a 9 - 3 decimation of the 2nd-place division squad? That's why we show up to play the games.

The Prowlers are coming off of an interesting weekend where they split a 2-game series with the Bobcats of Blue Ridge. The weekend was a tale of glorious victory and bitter defeat. Port Huron seemed to control and bend their feline opponents wherever they pleased Friday night. A night in which the Prowlers won in convincing fashion in regulation, 4 - 1. Saturday was a different story. The 'Cats decided to claw their way back into the series with a dominant win of their own, beating Port Huron into submission to the tune of 5 goals to 1. It wasn't particularly close either with Port Huron scoring their lone goal in the 3rd period already down 4 - 0 before their first and only score of the night met the back of the net.

The Prowlers will return home to a familiar opponent in Indiana, the stench of the 9 - 3 defeat still fresh in their minds. As Indiana comes back to town you have to wonder if the Prowlers have a chip on their shoulder and something to prove. They want their hometown crowd to know that the shellacking they received at the hands of a bottomfeeder was and is nothing more than a fluke (Even though the Sents' kept it close in Saturday's 4 - 3 loss). Indiana has lost by 1 goal in each of their last 2 games. They aim to fix that this coming Wednesday Night. Don't miss any of the action at McMorran Place Arena Wednesday, November 26th @7:05 Eastern Standard Time - OR - catch all of the action LIVE on YouTube & Sporfie.







