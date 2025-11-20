Sentinels Heading to New York on Hunting Expedition: Top Target: Wolf

The Indiana Sentinels are beginning their fourth road trip in a row this weekend as they head to Watertown, NY to take on the Wolves. While Watertown has had their own ups & downs this season they don't find themselves in much better shape than the Sentinels. Indiana has posted a (1 - 4 - 1) record over their last six games and find themselves resting in 7th place at the bottom of the Empire Division (1 - 10 - 1). Sitting just above Indiana, the Wolves of Watertown who are (3 - 2 - 1) across their last six games. They currently hold the 6th place in the division but do have more to show for it a quarter of the way through the season. With just 8 points separating the two bottom-feeders in their respective division, a win Friday Night would mean the world for the Sentinels.

The Sents' look to build off of their momentum since bringing on Head Coach and interim General Manager, Everett Thompson. The team will also have Star Goaltender, John Werber back between the pipes tonight after a very impressive performance just two weeks ago against the back-to-back defending Champion Binghamton Black Bears in which he faced over 100 shots on the weekend while snagging a .915 (91.5%) save percentage throughout. Not to mention he also secured the most saves in a rookie debut by a goaltender in Federal Prospects League History (50 saves). As impressive as that is, the real enigma is backing up the new star in town, a smiling enigma named Rahul Sharma.

Sharma has been with the Sents' for well over a month after spending most of last season with the Hudson Valley Venom (defunct). Rahul was always designated as the back-up, or second string at best. However, the hockey gods had other plans for him. With minor injuries to John Werber & Chris Curr this left the door wide open for Sharma to come in and fill that role. It was what happened last weekend that really took the league by storm. Sharma suited up in net for Indiana on their last weekend trip to Port Huron to play the 2nd place (in the Empire Division) Prowlers. Rahul stopped 41 of 44 shots on the night (93.2%) playing one of the best games of his career. He not only took on the form of a stone wall but also helped secure the Sentinels first Victory as a franchise in a historic 9 - 3 thrashing of the Prowlers (and this guy is the back-up??). Whoever decides to suit up between the pipes for the Sents' one thing is for sure: The Net will be guarded by absolute hounds ready to pounce on any Wolf that dares to get close.

The Sentinels are looking to go on a hunting expedition and the top target for the weekend is Wolf. If the Sents' are able to secure a victory Friday Night it will mean being only 5 points behind Watertown in the standings with 43 games remaining in the young season. A win tomorrow night would also pull Indiana above the Baton Rouge Zydeco in the League standings, meaning that there would be a new top spot bottom-feeder in the Fed. Can Indiana continue their improvements and double their win total Friday Night? You can catch all of the action at Watertown Municipal Arena Friday, Nov. 21st @7:30 eastern - OR - stream the game LIVE on YouTube & Sporfie to find out for yourself!







