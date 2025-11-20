Bobcats Announce Trio of Roster Moves Ahead of Rematch with Port Huron

Published on November 20, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







The Blue Ridge Bobcats have announced the acquisition of rookie forward PJ Demitrio from the Watertown Wolves in exchange for financial considerations.

Demitrio, a 5'11", 180-lb New Jersey native, joins the Bobcats following an impressive collegiate career at Neumann University (NCAA DIII), where he recorded 23 points in 25 games last season. In his first year of professional hockey, he has posted 2 goals and 2 assists in 8 games with Watertown, showing strong early promise.

The Bobcats have also signed former Roanoke Rail Yard Dawg Nick DeVito for this weekend's games. DeVito brings proven scoring ability, having produced 22 goals and 39 assists for 61 points during his tenure in Roanoke.

Additional Roster Transactions:

Kyle Heitzner has been placed on the inactive list after signing a contract with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (SPHL).

Newly acquired defenseman Seth Bacon has been officially activated and will be available for action moving forward.

With these moves, the Bobcats have placed Ben Perron on waivers.

The Bobcats welcome PJ and Nick to the organization and wish Kyle the best as he advances.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025

Bobcats Announce Trio of Roster Moves Ahead of Rematch with Port Huron - Blue Ridge Bobcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.