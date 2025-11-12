Sentinels Third Road Trip the Charm?: Zinchenko Emerging as Leader for Sents'

Published on November 11, 2025

Indiana Sentinels News Release







The Indiana Sentinels are coming up on their third road trip of the season this weekend as the team heads north to the Maritime Capital of the Great Lakes, Port Huron, Michigan. Port Huron, home of the Prowlers, find themselves in good company sitting with 21 points in the standings to couple with a 7-3 record and just behind the two-time back-to-back defending champion Binghamton Black Bears (8-1). The Michigan Squad is looking to build off of their momentum; winning 4 of their last 6 games. One of those wins coming against the reigning champions of Binghamton.

The Sentinels on the other hand are looking to build off of momentum of their own. Indiana is coming off of a road stint recently returning from a trip to New York where they put up a noble but losing effort against the Black Bears. This will be coach Everett Thompson's 5th & 6th games as Head Coach of the Sentinels, currently sitting with a record of 0-3-1, it's only a matter of time before the seal breaks for Thompson and company. Perhaps the third (road trip) times the charm and the Sents' can find success for three full periods and put together a win and score 3 much needed points in the standings.

#83 Bohdan Zinchenko, currently leads the team in total points under Coach Thompson with 4 (3 goals, 1 assist) in as many games. With Zinchenko's most recent goal coming against the back-to-back Champion Black Bears. Thompson commended the 23-year old Ukrainian, stating after the weekend trip "Zinchenko has really stepped it up for us; he's been an emerging leader on the ice and in the locker room". If Bohdan can continue to come into his own as a leader on this team alongside Alternate Captain, Connor Mullins who has 3 goals of his own this season, the team should be well on their way to a much needed victory this weekend.

You can catch all the action this weekend starting Friday night at McMorran Place Arena, Port Huron @7:05 Eastern - OR - catch the action streaming live on YouTube.







