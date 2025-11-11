Baton Rouge Zydeco Strengthen Roster with Key Additions Amid Early-Season Challenges

Published on November 11, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







BATON ROUGE, LA. - The Baton Rouge Zydeco have announced the signings of goaltender Connor Green, forward Hunter Alden, and defenseman Richard Durina, bringing a mix of experience and promise to a roster looking to rebound from a slow start in the 2025-26 FPHL season.

After opening the year with a road win in Monroe, the Zydeco have dropped six straight contests and currently hold a 1-5-1 record. Despite the tough stretch, Baton Rouge has remained competitive in several one-goal games, boasting the league's top-ranked penalty kill (94.4%) and strong individual performances from forwards Narek Aleksanyan, Scott Shorrock, and Jake Cox. The latest signings are expected to inject stability and spark across all three zones.

Connor Green - Goaltender

Connor Green joins the Zydeco following a standout season with the Blue Ridge Bobcats, where he posted a .907 SV%and 3.60 GAA across 13 games, then excelled in the postseason with a .964 SV% and 0.96 GAA in three appearances. The 26-year-old former SUNY-Potsdam netminder, a 2023-24 FPHL Rookie All-Star, brings strong rebound control and calm presence to Baton Rouge's crease.

Hunter Alden - Forward

The 27-year-old forward arrives from the Athens Rock Lobsters, where he recorded 15 points (1G, 14A) in 49 games last season. A veteran of both the NAHL and BCHL, Alden's steady two-way play and ability to create offense from transition should complement the Zydeco's middle-six forward group and bolster special-teams production.

Richard Durina - Defenseman

At 6'4", 216 lbs, 20-year-old Richard Durina brings size and poise to the Zydeco blue line. The Ilava, Slovakia native skated most recently with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the BCHL and previously represented Team Slovakia U18internationally, including at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. His reach, physical play, and experience against elite junior competition add valuable depth to the defensive corps.

Looking Ahead

These acquisitions arrive at a crucial juncture in Baton Rouge's season. With the team seeking to end its six-game skid and regain early-season momentum, Green, Alden, and Durina are expected to contribute immediately and reinforce the club's push to climb the FPHL standings.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2025

Baton Rouge Zydeco Strengthen Roster with Key Additions Amid Early-Season Challenges - Baton Rouge Zydeco

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.