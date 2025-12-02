Zydeco Battle Through Three-Game Holiday Weekend

Published on December 2, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco closed out a demanding Thanksgiving week with a three-game slate that showcased offensive highs, physical intensity, and hard lessons as the team now turns its attention to a home-and-home River Road Rivalry series against the Monroe Moccasins.

Wednesday: Monroe Takes the First Meeting

The Zydeco opened the week at home on Wednesday night, falling 5-1 to the Monroe Moccasins. Monroe struck early with three goals in the opening period and maintained momentum throughout the night. Baton Rouge broke through late in the third when Dmitry Kuznetsov scored his fifth of the season, assisted by Narek Aleksanyan and Richard Durina.

Despite the loss, the Zydeco continued generating chances, finishing with 30 shots on goal.

Friday: Zydeco Respond With a Statement Win

Baton Rouge bounced back with one of their strongest performances of the season, defeating the Biloxi Breakers 6-2 in front of a lively Black Friday crowd at the Raising Cane's River Center. The Zydeco exploded for four second-period goals and outshot Biloxi 50-24.

Goals came from Dmitry Kuznetsov, Richard Durina, Scott Shorrock, Austin Weber, Nick Ketola, and Jake Cox.

Kim Miettinen recorded a three-assist night, while Weber added a goal and two assists for a three-point performance.

The game also featured a heated start to the third period, with a series of fights and misconducts issued to both teams after a line brawl at the one-second mark.

Saturday: Tough Road Loss in Biloxi

In Saturday's rematch at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Baton Rouge outshot the Breakers again - this time 45-30 - but Biloxi capitalized on special teams and pulled away for a 7-3 win.

Austin Weber continued his strong weekend by scoring twice, while Ethan Matchim added his first professional goal with a shorthanded marker early in the third period.

Biloxi's offense was powered by multi-goal nights from Khaden Henry and Declan Conway.

Three Stars of the Weekend

1st Star - Austin Weber: 3 goals, 2 assists across the weekend; two multi-point games.

2nd Star - Dmitry Kuznetsov: Goals in back-to-back games and three total points.

3rd Star - Kim Miettinen: Four assists, including a three-point night on Friday.

Looking Ahead: Monroe Rivalry Returns

The Zydeco now shift their focus to a pivotal home-and-home series with the Monroe Moccasins. The long-standing Louisiana rivalry reignites with Friday's matchup in Monroe before both teams return to Baton Rouge on Saturday.

Puck drop for Saturday's home game is scheduled for 7:05 PM at the Raising Cane's River Center.







