Zydeco Hire Gary Gill as Director of Hockey Operations

Published on November 10, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







The Baton Rouge Zydeco have announced Gary Gill has been hired as Director of Hockey Operations.

In this role, Gary will collaborate closely with Head Coach Chad Bailey to evaluate the current roster and make any necessary adjustments to enhance the team's performance. Gary Gill brings a wealth of experience in hockey, having started his coaching career as an assistant with the Reading Royals in the ECHL, as well as coaching in the SPHL, CHL, USPHL Premier, and with the Binghamton Black Bears. His most recent Head Coaching position was with the Monroe Moccasins when he was hired mid season to replace Justin Levac, where he successfully turned the team around from a 3-15 slow start to a 21-27-6 record that had them just miss out on a playoff position in the teams inaugural season.

The Baton Rouge Zydeco will return home on November 21st and 22nd to face the Topeka Scarecrow's. Tickets are available at the Raising Cane's River Center during regular business hours.







