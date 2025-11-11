Sentinels Star John Werber Saves Fifty Shots in Rookie Debut - Makes History

Published on November 10, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Indiana Sentinels might not have come away from the most recent road trip with a victory in the win column, but they sure gave the back-to-back defending Commissioner's Cup Champions, Binghamton Black Bears all they could handle Friday night. The entire League has been put on notice. It all started with the man between the pipes, a not-so-well known goaltender from the Potsdam Bears via New Rochelle, New York. A man they call, John.

John Werber made his professional debut in the Federal Prospects Hockey League for the Indiana Sentinels this past weekend, facing a flurry of shots from the defending champs, withstanding a barrage of 53 projectiles in total. Werber was able to stop all but 3 on the night, ending the contest with 50 saves, a .943 (94.3%) save percentage, and a tip of the cap from the nearly 4,000 fans in attendance. To our knowledge, John Werber is now the FPHL record holder for most saves in a rookie debut by a goaltender with 50.

An exhausted Werber, who faced over 100 shots throughout the weekend, was pleased and honored to have the opportunity, stating after the game "I'm just happy to be here. Thank you to the Sentinels for having me". It was a one goal game with 12:34 left in the third period. With the Black Bears leading 2 goals to none, it was #42, Ethan Esposito who took the puck on a breakaway and found the back of the net just over the goaltender's shoulder to cut the Bears lead in half. Just like that the defending Champions were vulnerable, the game was there for Indiana's taking.

Then the Black Bears showed why they are the 2-time back-to-back defending Champions. They proceeded to hound Werber, with shot after shot until another one slipped through the cracks. Werber was pulled with 89 seconds remaining in the contest, The Sents' going empty net for the high-octane offense. Unfortunately, there was miscommunication after winning the face-off and the Bears would put the nail in the coffin scoring an empty net goal to make it a 4-1 contest with 1:05 remaining in regulation. The score would remain the same until the clock hit zeros. The Sentinels look to build off of their weekend moving forward on their upcoming road trip to Port Huron as they face off against the Prowlers. You can catch all of the action this coming Friday, November 14th at 7:05 eastern at McMorran Place Arena or catch the action streaming Live on YouTube.







