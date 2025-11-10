Zydeco Split Weekend Set with Biloxi

Published on November 10, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







The Baton Rouge Zydeco wrapped up a hard-fought weekend series against the Biloxi Breakers, splitting the two-game set across Military Night in Baton Rouge and a Saturday overtime battle on the Gulf Coast.

Friday, November 7 - Military Night in Baton Rouge

Biloxi Breakers 5, Baton Rouge Zydeco 0

Raising Cane's River Center - Attendance: 3,373

In front of a patriotic crowd honoring members of the U.S. Armed Forces, the Zydeco hosted their annual Military Appreciation Night celebration at the Raising Cane's River Center. The evening opened with special ceremonies recognizing local service members and veterans, but the Breakers spoiled the festivities with a 5-0 win.

Biloxi's offense came out firing, striking three times in the first period, with Brandon Lucchesi, Yaroslav Yevdokimov, and Lucas Piekarczyk all finding the back of the net. Despite outshooting the Breakers 45-20, Baton Rouge couldn't solve goaltender Josh Rosenzweig, who earned a 45-save shutout and first-star honors.

The physicality picked up midway through the second when Brice French dropped the gloves with Biloxi's A.J. Schlepp, energizing the home crowd in an otherwise tough matchup.

Saturday, November 8 - Overtime Heartbreaker on the Coast

Biloxi Breakers 6, Baton Rouge Zydeco 5 (OT)

Mississippi Coast Coliseum - Attendance: 1,670

The Zydeco bounced back in a big way on Saturday night, pushing Biloxi to overtime in a thrilling 6-5 finish. Baton Rouge showed grit and determination, rallying from multiple deficits to force extra time.

After Biloxi jumped out to a 2-0 lead just three minutes in, Narek Aleksanyan got the Zydeco on the board with help from Kim Miettinen and Brice French. Ross Bartlett then led the comeback charge, notching a hat trick with goals in each period - including a highlight-reel shorthanded tally that tied the game 5-5 late in regulation.

Special teams were key as Scott Shorrock added a power-play goal, while goaltender Edward Coffey battled through heavy pressure, facing 38 shots. Despite the strong effort, Biloxi's Lucas Piekarczyk sealed the game in overtime at 3:24 with his fourth point of the night.

Piekarczyk (1 G, 3 A), Khaden Henry (3 G, 3 A), and Bartlett (3 G) earned the game's three-star honors.

Weekend Takeaway

Though the Zydeco came away without a win, the team showed resilience in Saturday's road effort after a tough home loss. Baton Rouge combined for five goals and 69 total shots across the two games, highlighted by Bartlett's breakout performance and continued physical edge from players like French and Hall.

The series marks another step in Baton Rouge's season growth, with plenty of positives to build on heading into a much needed off week to regroup and retool.







