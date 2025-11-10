Zydeco Acquire Tom Murphy and Matt Shulist from Topeka Scarecrows in Trade for Hunter Hall

Published on November 10, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco have announced a trade with the Topeka Scarecrows, acquiring forwards Thomas Murphy and Matt Shulist in exchange for forward Hunter Hall. The transaction brings two experienced skaters to the bayou as Baton Rouge continues to shape its roster for the heart of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) season.

Murphy Brings Size and Versatility

Thomas Murphy, a 24-year-old forward from Kingston, Ontario, joins the Zydeco after appearing in five games with Topeka this season, recording three points (2G, 1A). Standing at 6'3" and 190 pounds, Murphy provides a strong net-front presence and a physical edge to Baton Rouge's forward group. Prior to his time with the Scarecrows, Murphy played for the Dashers Hockey Club and Watertown Wolves, bringing a mix of FPHL and GMHL experience across multiple seasons. Known for his power-forward style and willingness to battle in the corners, Murphy's addition adds grit and depth to the Zydeco's middle six.

Shulist Adds Depth and Playmaking

Joining Murphy in the trade is forward Matt Shulist, who has built a reputation as a steady two-way player capable of contributing in both ends of the ice. Shulist's experience complements Baton Rouge's push for more balanced scoring across all four lines. His ability to support possession and generate secondary assists makes him a natural fit in the Zydeco's transitional offense.

Hall Heads to Topeka

Heading to Topeka is Hunter Hall, who made his mark with Baton Rouge this season as a hard-working winger and special-teams contributor. Hall most recently recorded an assist on a power-play goal by Scott Shorrock in the Zydeco's 6-5 overtime loss to Biloxi on November 8. The move gives Hall a fresh opportunity with the Scarecrows, who continue to build around a youthful offensive core.

Strategic Roster Move for Both Clubs

The trade reflects both organizations' efforts to refine their rosters as the FPHL season gains momentum. For Baton Rouge, the addition of Murphy and Shulist bolsters forward depth and provides lineup flexibility. For Topeka, acquiring Hall injects energy and penalty-kill reliability into their lineup.

The Baton Rouge Zydeco return to action next weekend at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena as they look to capitalize on their new acquisitions and climb the Continental Division standings.







