Danbury Hat Tricks vs. NYPD Hockey Team in Inaugural Blue Line Classic this Wednesday 7 PM at the DIA

Published on November 10, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks will host the inaugural Blueline Classic, an exhibition game against the New York Police Department hockey club, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Danbury Ice Arena.

This special event will honor the men and women who serve in law enforcement, as well as the late former NYPD Detective Pete Gianatiempo, a beloved member of our local hockey community.

"We're so excited for the opportunity to take our organization to the next level," Detective in Auto Crime and Assistant to the General Manger of NYPD Hockey Ryan Dermody said. "Thank you to the Hat Tricks for this opportunity and to the beginning of a great working relationship for years to come!"

"We're honored to welcome the NYPD hockey team to Danbury for the first-ever Blueline Classic," Hat Tricks team president Herm Sorcher said. "This event is about more than just hockey, it's about celebrating community, service, and the bond our game creates. We also take great pride in recognizing Pete Gianatiempo and the impact he made on the local hockey community. We look forward to a great night on the ice and building a tradition that fans can enjoy for years to come."

Fans can purchase tickets at tixr.com. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit a charity selected by the NYPD hockey team, as well as causes honoring Gianatiempo's legacy.







