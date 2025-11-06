John Werber to Make Pro Debut with Sentinels vs. Black Bears

Potsdam Bears Standout Goaltender, John Werber is set to make his professional debut between the pipes against the back-to-back defending Champion Binghamton Black Bears Friday, November 7th. The 24-year old is looking to make a splash in the FPHL but his first opponent comes with a tall order. The Binghamton Black Bears have won the last two Commissioner's Cups and are looking for a third. After splitting last weekend with the Port Huron Prowlers with one win a piece, the league's top dog is looking to get things back on track against the Sentinels.

Although the Champions remain standing in the way of Werber's first professional win in the FPHL, the Black Bears are still unfamiliar with Werber's game at the pro level (as most of us are). What can be expected is high intensity, precise execution, and unwavering resolve from Werber. John spent his last season with the Potsdam Bears, playing in 16 games while coming away with a .938 (93.8%) save percentage. If Werber is able to replicate his play at the NCAA III level in any capacity this weekend, Binghamton better remain on their toes or they will find themselves in a similar situation that they found themselves in last weekend against the Prowlers.

As for Indiana, they are still looking for their first win of the season. After building off of Coach Everett Thompson's first week as Head Coach of the Sentinels, the team looks to "shock the league" (so-to-speak) by taking down the defending champions. If the Sents' can pull off a weekend split (or even... sweep the weekend) this would strap a proverbial rocket to the back of the team and send them on their way to the stratosphere. Can John Werber & The Sents' rally together and build off their momentum they had against the Scarecrows? Tune in this Friday night @7:00 Eastern Time on YouTube and Sporfie to find out - OR - get your tickets and head down to Veteran's Memorial Arena and catch the action LIVE!







