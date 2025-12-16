Sentinels Looking to Get Even with Watertown

Published on December 16, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Indiana Sentinels News Release







The Road Warriors are back at home this week with the crew getting back in the lab, honing their skills. The Sentinels return home after a 4-game road stint where they won 3 of their 4 contests including 3 in a row. Indiana hopes to keep the hot sticks going in their own barn, still searching for their first home win of the season. Perhaps the 9th time is the charm as they face off against the Watertown Wolves for the 4th & 5th time this upcoming weekend. Posting a 1 - 2 record against Watertown at this point in the season the Sents' have a prime opportunity to not only take the season series lead over the Wolves but the squad has a chase to make another jump in the league standings.

Head Coach Everett Thompson took some time to speak with Sentinels Media after practice on Tuesday. When asked how the team could keep the momentum going into the homestead, Coach had this to say "I think we're starting to do a lot of the little things right. If we continue to do the little things and keep putting in the work at practice we can absolutely keep us trending upwards. We never want to underestimate an opponent and Watertown has a good team, but I believe our first win at home is there for the taking". Beaming with confidence the media crew let Thompson return to the locker room to address the team. Coach Thompson, alongside the rest of the Sents', are looking sharp in practice. This is the best the team has looked all season long and Everett is the man responsible for the continued successful turnaround of the team.

Indiana finds themselves out of the basement this week as well, moving just above the Baton Rouge Zydeco in the League standings sitting at 13th place. They remain 7th in the Empire division however, they have a chance to overtake the Wolves this weekend however as long as they play their cards right and continue the hot streak they've been on in their home barn, victory should be in their future. The Wolves are looking to turn things around themselves as their last meeting with Indiana saw them take on a 6 - 2 defeat on their home ice. Revenge is a dish best served cold for the frozen dogs of the tundra. The pack will have to work for it this upcoming weekend and the Sentinels won't be making it easy. You can catch all of the action this Friday, December 19th @7:35 Eastern - OR - catch the action LIVE streaming on YouTube and Sporfie. We'll see you there!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2025

Sentinels Looking to Get Even with Watertown - Indiana Sentinels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.