Going Beyond the Billboards: Indiana Sentinels Building Connections Through Community

The Indiana Sentinels are proud to be a part of the community of Columbus, IN. The Sentinels offer deep community engagement to your company through authentic, integrated partnerships, blending team branding with local causes via player appearances, co-hosted charity events, youth clinics, in-arena activities, and shared marketing. Thus, creating visible community impact, emotional loyalty, and direct fan interaction that boosts both your company's local profile and the team's connection to its fanbase, leading to stronger economic ties and shared success. The Sentinels are proud to represent the city through these means of partnership and have already begun to be visible throughout the community.

Some of the recent events you may have caught the team at include the The Annual Buddy Walk hosted by our friends at The Arc of Columbus. The Arc celebrated their 10th annual Buddy Walk with the Sentinels being honored to be a part of the 10th walk for solidarity. The Sentinels would like to give a special shoutout to our friends Jake & Parker from The Arc of Columbus for being the team's two most die-hard fans! Jake & Parker have been to many Sentinel events in the past already and the team would love to thank them for their continued and passionate support.

Other events you may have caught the Sentinels at include the Fireman's Cheer Fund where our players paired up with parents to assist local youth in picking out toys and gifts for the holiday season; graciously hosted by the Fireman's Cheer Fund. It's a tradition in the city that's been going on for over a decade and the Sentinels were proud to be a part of it. Other events include Indiana University Columbus basketball games as well as local events hosted by Columbus Parks & Recreation. The players love being out and about and they certainly love the people of Columbus even more. Afterall, what's not to love about serving up smiles in your local community!

Partnering with the Sentinels also helps strengthen your local presence in Columbus! The Sentinels are the FIRST and ONLY professional sports entity in the city; what a great and unique way to advertise your brand with a professional sports team! Hanging banners, dasher boards, in-rink advertisements, and even online signage via the team's social media platforms and website. The possibilities are endless when you combine the power of professional sports and good 'ol fashion creativity. If you are the owner of a business, marketing director, or even a passionate employee looking to spice up your place of employment and impress management; what better way than to partner with the Indiana Sentinels of the FPHL - Columbus, Indiana's own local professional hockey club.

If you have interest, questions, or comments the Sentinels marketing team would be happy to get in contact with you. Please email our marketing team: indiana.sentinels@sentinelsportsllc.net







