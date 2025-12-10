Teddy Bear Toss Yields 3,728 Stuffed Animals

Published on December 10, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA. - December 10, 2025 - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the total number of stuffed animals collected during Saturday night's Teddy Bear Toss was 3,728.

Throughout the next several weeks, the club will be distributing the furry friends to those in need throughout the Greater Columbus Area. The organizations the River Dragons will donate to are Hope Harbor, Project Greenlight, Valley Rescue Mission, Fort Benning Santa's Castle, and Local Fire & Police Departments.

"These stuffed animals will be an immense help to military families," said Elizabeth Perez, the Treasurer of Santa's Castle. "We are proud to help those who are struggling during the holidays to make ends meet and still make Christmas happen."

"The bears will benefit the Valley Rescue Mission by providing gifts to the children in our shelter and the children of our recovery program participants," said Taylor Bruhn, Marketing Specialist for the Valley Rescue Mission. "The bears will also be placed in our 'toy store' in the Women and Children's Center for any child that initially enters our shelter. On their first night they get to choose a toy from this room, and it provides them comfort during a confusing time."

The Teddy Bear Toss goal came on a second-period power play, scored by the club's leading goal-getter, Ryan Hunter. He ripped a cross-ice pass into the back of the net, with Tyler Barrow picking up the assist to extend his point streak to 14 straight games.

Columbus is back home on Friday, December 19th, when the club hosts the Athens Rock Lobsters at 7:35PM. You won't want to miss this intense rivalry, renewed! Click HERE for tickets.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.