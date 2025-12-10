NASCAR Takes over Athens with Ten Drivers. One Ice. Endless Horsepower.

Athens, GA - (December 10th, 2025) What was already expected to be one of the most anticipated theme nights of the season has now become a major motorsports crossover event. The Athens Rock Lobsters have confirmed that 10 NASCAR drivers (including household names and rising stars) will appear at NASCAR Night, presented by Wild Willies, on Saturday, January 10th at Akins Ford Arena. The confirmed lineup includes:

Carson Hocevar (#77)

Daniel Suárez (#7)

Kyle Busch (#8)

Brexton Busch (#18B)

Ross Chastain (#1)

Noah Gragson (#4)

Cole Custer (#41)

Dean Thompson (#26)

Josh Reaume (#2)

Clayton Green (#22)

The event merges the energy of professional hockey with the star power and spectacle of NASCAR, delivering fans an entertainment experience rarely seen in minor-league sports.

Fans will have the opportunity to take part in new premium experiences, including an exclusive pre-game Meet & Greet with all attending drivers. A Fast Pass upgrade will also be offered, allowing early entry into the arena and priority access for driver autographs. (Autographs limited to one item per person.) Meet & Greet and Fast Pass upgrades will launch early next week, giving current ticket holders first access to secure their spot before they sell out.

The Rock Lobsters will debut their first-ever "NasClaw" merchandise collection, created in collaboration with NASCAR, a fully designed #7 ARL NASCAR Cup Series vehicle, and the team will take the ice wearing NASCAR-inspired firesuit jerseys. These specialty jerseys will be auctioned after the game during a live post-game auction.

Pre-Game Fan Zone on Foundry Street

Before doors open, Foundry Street will transform into a motorsports hub featuring:

Multiple NASCAR Cup Series show cars

The EchoPark Speedway Pacer Car

Customized vehicles from Wild Willies and Akins Ford of Winder

With significant star power and unique activities planned, the Akins Ford Arena is set for capacity as this will be one of the largest crowds of the season. "This is a one-of-a-kind night for Athens," said Scott Hull, President of the Athens Rock Lobsters. "Bringing together NASCAR drivers, high-level hockey, fan interaction, and motorsports displays creates an event that reaches far beyond traditional game-night entertainment."

Tickets and premium upgrades are now available at RockLobstersHockey.com. Media interested in covering the event, interviewing drivers, or capturing pre-game activities should contact the Athens Rock Lobsters media department to coordinate access and credentials as soon as possible due to event limitations.







