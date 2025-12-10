Series Preview: Finally Home

Published on December 10, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers return home from a slog of a road trip as they face the Indiana Sentinels this weekend at McMorran Place. Port Huron has lost four games in a row, their longest skid since the 2021-22 season.

The Prowlers are coming off a trip to visit the defending champion Binghamton Black Bears. On Friday, Port Huron was a few steps behind all night long and paid for it. The Black Bears scored three times in each period in a 9-1 win. Gavin Yates put home four of the nine. The next night was closer and the Prowlers scored first, but Binghamton got three unanswered power play goals to sweep the weekend with a 3-1 victory. Port Huron is clinging on to second place in the Empire Division at 11-9-0 with 33 points.

The Sentinels were also in upstate New York last weekend as they took a trip to Watertown. On Friday, Steven Klinck led the way for the Wolves with a hat trick. His team won 5-1 behind four second-period goals. On Saturday, Ryan Glazer took over and scored his team's first four goals. Indiana took a 6-2 win to earn the split. The Sentinels are still last in the Empire at 2-14-2 with eight points.

SEASON SERIES (PORT HURON LEADS 2-1)

Nov. 14 @ Port Huron: Sentinels 9, Prowlers 3

Nov. 15 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Sentinels 3

Nov. 26 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Sentinels 2

LAST MEETING

Port Huron scored four times in the second period, including two from Matt Graham, for a pre-thanksgiving win. Indiana had two goals called off, one didn't cross the goal line and the other for goaltender interference. Bailey Huber got the win with a 22-save performance.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Reggie Millette (F) - Millette has been the most consistent driver of offense during Port Huron's losing streak with a point in three of the last four games.

Sentinels - Ryan Glazer (F) - The rookie has 11 goals in his last seven games, a streak that started with a hat trick at McMorran Place on November 14.

STAT CENTRAL

Port Huron's power play was 0-14 in Binghamton last weekend and has connected once over the last five games ... Both of Indiana's wins this season have come on the road including one in Port Huron ... The Prowlers have scored once in each of their last four games (0-4-0 in that span)

SERIES SCHEDULE

Dec. 12, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Dec. 13, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Friday is the teddy bear toss game and Saturday is hockey fights hunger. Tickets to both are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







