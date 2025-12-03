Series Preview: Invading the Bears Den

Published on December 3, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers will wrap up a five-game road trip, and a stretch of seven of eight games away from home, this weekend when they visit the Binghamton Black Bears. The last time the Prowlers were at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena was last season's playoffs when they were eliminated in a decisive game three.

The Prowlers spent last weekend in Topeka for a three-in-three against the Scarecrows. On Friday, Port Huron took a 2-1 lead into the third and pulled away with three in the final 20 minutes to take it 5-1. Then, a stomach bug affecting the entire team threw a wrench into the rest of the weekend. Topeka was able to take advantage in the middle game, building a 4-0 lead in the second period en route to a 5-1 win. The shorthanded Prowlers kept it tight on Sunday as it was 1-1 heading into the third, but Hunter Hall scored the game winner 1:11 into the final frame and Topeka took it 2-1. The Prowlers are 11-7-0 with 33 points and sit second in the Empire Division.

The Black Bears saw two different opponents last weekend. On Friday, they visited Watertown and got 30 saves from Dominik Tmej in a 4-1 win. They hosted the Twin City Thunderbirds on Saturday in a rematch of the last Commissioner's Cup Finals. The Thunderbirds took a 3-1 lead in the second, but three goals in 2:06 from the home side flipped the momentum and the game was even heading into the third. Jesse Anderson's power-play marker was the only one of the final frame of regulation as Binghamton came from behind for a 5-4 win. The Black Bears lead the FPHL at 15-2-0 with 44 points.

SEASON SERIES (TIED 1-1)

Oct. 31 @ Port Huron: Black Bears 5, Prowlers 3

Nov. 1 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Black Bears 1

LAST MEETING

The game was tighter than the final score indicated thanks to a pair of empty net goals from the Prowlers. Arttu Heikkilä broke a 1-1 tie in the second period and Reid Cooper did the rest as he made 26 saves to hand Binghamton its first loss of the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Nick Favaro (D) - While most of the team was under the weather this past weekend, Favaro was leaned on to carry the load on the back end. He finished with two points, including Port Huron's only goal on Sunday, and has found the scoresheet in eight of his last nine games.

Black Bears - Austin D'Orazio (D) - Four of the rookie defenseman's last eight games have been multi-point efforts highlighted by a three-goal, five-point explosion on Thanksgiving Eve against Danbury. He's being trusted with power play time early in his pro career and producing with four man-advantage markers, tied with Favaro for the most among FPHL defensemen.

STAT CENTRAL

Reid Cooper (PHP) and Connor McAnanama (BIN) are tied for the FPHL lead with nine wins apiece ... The Black Bears have the FPHL's best power play at 25.0% this season while the Prowlers have been shorthanded 109 times, more than any other team in the league

SERIES SCHEDULE

Dec. 5, 7:00 P.M. at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY)

Dec. 6, 7:00 P.M. at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY)

Both games will be available to watch live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







