Series Preview: Three in Topeka

Published on November 27, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers wrap up a four-games-in-five-days stretch in Topeka as they meet the Scarecrows for three games. It's the first time the Prowlers will visit Landon Arena since they played neutral site games there last season.

Port Huron played Wednesday night at home against the Indiana Sentinels. Matt Graham scored twice as part of a four-goal second period for the Prowlers who picked up a 4-2 win. They still sit second in the Empire Division at 10-5-0 with 30 points.

Topeka comes in well rested having played just three games in November. Last weekend, they returned to action after a few weeks off and visited Baton Rouge. On Friday, Cameron Clark scored in his Scarecrows debut and Daniil Bryzgalov helped steal a 4-2 win with 48 saves in net. The next night, TJ Sneath tied things up in the third with his second of the game and Elijah Wilson capped a three-point night against his old team with the OT winner. Topeka is off to a hot start in its inaugural season at 7-3-0 with 19 points and third in the Empire.

SEASON SERIES (PORT HURON LEADS 2-0)

Oct. 24 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 3, Scarecrows 0

Oct. 25 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Scarecrows 3

LAST MEETING

The Prowlers fell behind for the first time this season as they trailed 2-0 through one period but battled back to take a 3-2 lead into the third. After Topeka tied it, Austin Fetterly scored the game winner on a five-on-three power play with 2:10 to go.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Reid Cooper (G) - With Bailey Huber playing Wednesday, it's more than likely Cooper gets two starts in the three-game weekend. He shut out the Scarecrows in their first meeting this season.

Scarecrows - Cameron Clark (F) - Immediately after coming over from Binghamton in a trade, Clark was inserted into the top six and on the power play. He's expected to continue to play a big role in Topeka.

STAT CENTRAL

The Prowlers went 0-2-1 in their only road three-in-three last season ... The Scarecrows have played 10 games this season, 3 or more fewer than any other Empire Division team ... The Prowlers are 2-0-0 at Landon Arena ... The Scarecrows are on a four-game win streak and haven't lost since they visited the Prowlers on Oct. 24 and 25

SERIES SCHEDULE

Nov. 28, 8:05 P.M. EST at Landon Arena (Topeka, KS)

Nov. 29, 8:05 P.M. EST at Landon Arena (Topeka, KS)

Nov. 30, 5:05 P.M. EST at Landon Arena (Topeka, KS)

All three games can be seen live or on demand on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







