Blue Ridge Bobcats Announce Thanksgiving Roster Moves

Published on November 27, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats have announced a pair of roster changes on Thanksgiving day.

Forward Kyle Heitzner has been activated and chose to return to the Bobcats after a stint in Roanoke. Heitzner is expected to be in the lineup this weekend as the team travels to Indiana.

In addition, the Bobcats have acquired forward Carson Gallagher from the Topeka Scarecrows in a trade that sends defenseman Lare Pahtayken the other way. Gallagher was the SPHL Rookie of the Year last season with Roanoke, tallying 18 goals and 28 assists, and averaging more than a point per game.

