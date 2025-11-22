Bobcats Fall Flat in 4-1 Home Defeat to Prowlers
Published on November 21, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release
WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats were upended by the Port Huron Prowlers 4-1 on a penalty-filled Pucks and Pints Night at Hitachi Energy Arena.
In a tight-checking game where neither team could seem to generate high danger chances, the Prowlers took advantage of the few they got throughout the night. Brett Morich converted on a breakaway just over halfway through the opening frame, followed by a silky backhander from Blake Anderson just 1:56 later. All of a sudden, Port Huron had run out to a two-goal lead and carried it into the second period.
Anderson converted again at the 12:34 mark of the middle frame for his second of the night, the only goal scored in a wacky and wild second period.
Anderson completed his hat trick to earn first star honors with an unassisted marker at the 8:36 mark of the third.
Second star Reid Cooper was masterful in net for Port Huron, stopping 34 of 35 Bobcats shots. His only blemish being a late power play goal from Daniel Klinecky that got Blue Ridge on the board, but it was too little too late at the 15:57 mark of the final frame.
Both squads meet again tomorrow night for Rebrand Night, when the Bobcats transform for one night only into the Virginia Lancers, paying homage to the John Tortorella-coached franchise that won the region's first pro hockey championship, the ACHL title in 1986-87. Tickets are on sale now at the Hitachi Energy Arena box office, by phone at 276-335-2100 or online at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.
by Brett Wiseman
