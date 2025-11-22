Hat Tricks Fall to Binghamton in Third Season Meeting

Published on November 21, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y.- The Hat Tricks came up short during a road match against The Binghamton Blackbears on their third meeting of the season.

The Black Bears opened scoring early when forward Ivan Bondarenko netted one at 1:35. Only seven minutes later, Danbury forward Drew Welsch found the loose puck to tie it up at one a piece, with help from rookie Kaydn Fennell and Captain Jonny Ruiz in his return after battling an upper body injury. Both teams ended the period without a penalty.

Binghamton marked its second of the game after Mac Jansen tipped one in at 1:48 to open the second frame. With a Danbury penalty, the Black Bears cashed in a two-goal lead with a power play goal from Auistin D'Orazio at 7:05.

After declaring a good goal, the Hat Tricks found themselves down a man once again. Jansen used the Binghamton power play opportunity to net his second goal of the night just sixteen seconds later.

Austan Bellefeuille gave Danbury a comeback goal off the stick of Alexander Legkov to make it 4-2. Just five minutes later, Legkov netted one of his own on a delayed penalty assisted by Noah Robinson and Ian Tookenay with 4:51 left to go in the second.

A quiet start to the third frame took a turn when Jansen got his third of the game to earn himself a hat trick from the right circle at 15:46. With just under four minutes to go, Nicholas Swain slid one in for his first of the season.

The loss brings Danbury to 4-6-2-1. Despite the loss, Hat Tricks goaltender Sebastian Resar made an outstanding 47 saves out of 53 shots on goal.

Danbury returns home to face off against the Black Bears tomorrow, Saturday, November 22nd, at 7 pm for Pucks, Paws & Pups Night and Scouts Night.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Saturday, Nov. 22 (7:00 p.m.) in Danbury to finish their home-and-home set against the Binghamton Black Bears. Saturday night's game at the Danbury Arena is Pucks, Paws & Pups Night as well as Scouts Night.







