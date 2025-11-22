FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on November 21, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







DANBURY HAT TRICKS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Jansen Hat Trick Secures Victory for Binghamton

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 6-3 on Friday night. Mac Jansen recorded the Black Bears second hat trick of the season and had one assist.

Binghamton was 8-0-0 when scoring the opening goal so far this season and made sure to keep that streak intact. Ivan Bondarenko scored the opening goal just 95 seconds into the game batting a puck out of mid-air. Danbury's Drew Welsch scored at 5:11 to tie the game and that's how the teams headed into the locker room break, tied at 1-1.

Five combined goals were scored in the second. Binghamton scored the first three, led off by Mac Jansen, then Austin D'Orazio, followed by Jansen's second of the night. The Black Bears managed to put 21 shots on goal, scoring twice on the power play. The Hat Tricks were able to inch closer as they scored the final two goals of the period, making it a one-goal affair heading into the third. After 40, Binghamton led 4-3.

Legkov's goal in the second would be the final on of the night for Danbury but not for Binghamton. Jansen was able to pot his third, securing the second hat trick of the season on home ice for the Black Bears. Plus, Nick Swain was able to score his first of year, getting the monkey of his back. Binghamton wins 6-3 on Friday night.

Hat Tricks Fall To Binghamton In Third Season Meeting

by Meghan Baker

Binghamton, NY - The Hat Tricks came up short during a road match against The Binghamton Blackbears on their third meeting of the season.

The Black Bears opened scoring early when forward Ivan Bondarenko netted one at 1:35. Only seven minutes later, Danbury forward Drew Welsch found the loose puck to tie it up at one a piece, with help from rookie Kaydn Fennell and Captain Jonny Ruiz in his return after battling an upper body injury. Both teams ended the period without a penalty.

Binghamton marked its second of the game after Mac Jansen tipped one in at 1:48 to open the second frame. With a Danbury penalty, the Black Bears cashed in a two-goal lead with a power play goal from Auistin D'Orazio at 7:05.

After declaring a good goal, the Hat Tricks found themselves down a man once again. Jansen used the Binghamton power play opportunity to net his second goal of the night just sixteen seconds later.

Austan Bellefeuille gave Danbury a comeback goal off the stick of Alexander Legkov to make it 4-2. Just five minutes later, Legkov netted one of his own on a delayed penalty assisted by Noah Robinson and Ian Tookenay with 4:51 left to go in the second.

A quiet start to the third frame took a turn when Jansen got his third of the game to earn himself a hat trick from the right circle at 15:46. With just under four minutes to go, Nicholas Swain slid one in for his first of the season.

The loss brings Danbury to 4-6-2-1. Despite the loss, Hat Tricks goaltender Sebastian Resar made an outstanding 47 saves out of 53 shots on goal.

Danbury returns home to face off against the Black Bears tomorrow, Saturday, November 22nd, at 7 pm for Pucks, Paws & Pups Night and Scouts Night.

PORT HURON PROWLERS at BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS

Bobcats Fall Flat in 4-1 Home Defeat to Prowlers

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats were upended by the Port Huron Prowlers 4-1 on a penalty-filled Pucks and Pints Night at Hitachi Energy Arena.

In a tight-checking game where neither team could seem to generate high danger chances, the Prowlers took advantage of the few they got throughout the night. Brett Morich converted on a breakaway just over halfway through the opening frame, followed by a silky backhander from Blake Anderson just 1:56 later. All of a sudden, Port Huron had run out to a two-goal lead and carried it into the second period.

Anderson converted again at the 12:34 mark of the middle frame for his second of the night, the only goal scored in a wacky and wild second period.

Anderson completed his hat trick to earn first star honors with an unassisted marker at the 8:36 mark of the third.

Second star Reid Cooper was masterful in net for Port Huron, stopping 34 of 35 Bobcats shots. His only blemish being a late power play goal from Daniel Klinecky that got Blue Ridge on the board, but it was too little too late at the 15:57 mark of the final frame.

Both squads meet again tomorrow night for Rebrand Night, when the Bobcats transform for one night only into the Virginia Lancers, paying homage to the John Tortorella-coached franchise that won the region's first pro hockey championship, the ACHL title in 1986-87.

Anderson's Hat Trick Leads Prowlers Past Bobcats

by Will Wiegelman

Wytheville, VA - Blake Anderson scored a natural hat trick to boost the Prowlers to a 4-1 win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats on November 21 in Wytheville, Virginia. The hat trick was the first of Anderson's career.

"I'm feeling good," Anderson said. "I'm handling the puck well, I'm seeing the ice well. I'm excited and ready to go [for tomorrow]."

The scoring began with a first pro marker. Nick Favaro started a rush and Brett Morich entered the offensive zone, flew right down the middle and netted his first past Hunter Virostek's glove.

"He's someone who competes extremely hard on and off the ice," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "He's always in the gym, he skates twice a day for the most part and he's been studying a lot."

Anderson started his scoring two minutes later as he diced through the Blue Ridge defense and snuck a backhander under Virostek's arm.

In the second, Alex Johnson delayed until Vincent Dekumbis could join the rush. He then found Anderson streaking to the blue paint and put a perfect pass on his tape.

The 3-0 lead stood until Anderson struck again in the third. He grabbed the puck at the top of the crease and pulled it to his backhand before roofing it to send at least one hat onto the ice in enemy territory.

Daniel Klinecky got a late power-play goal to end Reid Cooper's shutout bid.

Johnson dished out two assists and Cooper made 34 saves in his league-leading eighth win of the season.

"There's a lot to clean up for tomorrow," Paulin said. "There are a lot of areas where we can be a lot better with our execution. At the end of the day, we got great and very timely goaltending, when we had some tough shifts or missed assignments, Cooper was there."

Virostek made 28 stops in the loss.

The teams match up again on Saturday, November 22 at 7:30 P.M. The game will be streamed live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

INDIANA SENTINELS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves Rally Back to Victory

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - For the first time, the expansion Indiana Sentinels visited the Watertown Municipal Arena on this Friday evening. The Wolves entered the game coming off a 7 round shootout win over the Danbury Hat Tricks last weekend, while the Sentinels came in after splitting last weekend with Port Huron.

Ryan Glazer would put the Sentinels on the board first at the 16:32 mark, putting Indiana up 1-0. Ashton Collazo would get the helper on the goal.

At the 19:51 mark, Collazo added to the Sentinels lead with a blast from the right side upping the score to 2-0, assisted by Glazer and Nolan Dawson on the goal.

Indiana outshot Watertown 17-12 in the first and held the 2 goal lead at the break.

Watertown got on the board early into the second when Adam Zimmerman netted his first goal for Watertown at the 2:16 mark cutting the lead in half, 2-1.

Just:23 seconds later, the Wolves added to their total on a Yefim Mishkin goal at 2:39, assisted by Boston Bird and Egor Fillipov.

The Wolves continued their second period scoring binge when recently re-signed Trevor Neumann got behind the Sentinel's defense on a short handed effort, putting Watertown up 3-2 at the 5:17 mark.

Indiana's Alexandre Vigor knotted the game 3-3 at the 9:13 point, assisted by Maximus Marek-Tortorella and Aaron Shahin, getting the Sentinels right back in the thick of the game.

The period ended tied at 3 each, with Watertown outshooting Indiana 17-6 in the frame.

At the 7:24 mark, Yefim Mishkin put the Wolves back in front 4-3 with a beautiful backhand over the outstretched leg of Rahul Sharma. Assists on the goal belonged to Egor Fillipov and Cole Oullette.

The Wolves held on for the 4-3 win with the Sentinels outshooting the Wolves 39-38 for the game.

The Wolves will be off on Saturday night as they prepare for another big weekend next week when they will host the Binghamton Black Bears on Friday night, and the host the Danbury Hat Tricks on Saturday. The Sentinels will head to Port Huron on Wednesday night to battle the Prowlers in a Thanksgiving Eve clash.

PEE DEE ICECATS at TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds Win 5-3 Decision over IceCats

by Kendall Grayson

Winston-Salem, NC - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), won a 5-3 decision over the Pee Dee IceCats Friday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Zach White netted a hat trick to lead the Thunderbirds' offensive efforts. Jon Buttitta and Jan Salak also scored goals for Twin City in the victory. Boris Babik backstopped the team to a win for the third time this season in net. Tomorrow's rematch between the Thunderbirds and the IceCats at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is scheduled to begin at 6:05pm.

The Thunderbirds and the IceCats played to a scoreless tie during Friday's opening period. Twin City outshot Pee Dee by a 14-9 margin during the 1st period. Zach White netted his first goal of the game, and sixth goal of the season, at 2:59 of Friday's middle period to give Twin City a 1-0 lead in the matchup. White's goal was assisted by Roman Kraemer and Gus Ford. Zach White scored again at 5:07 of the 2nd period to give the Thunderbirds a two-goal advantage in the game. Gus Ford notched another assist on the scoring play. After Twin City scored back-to-back goals in the 2nd period, Pee Dee responded with two unanswered goals to bring the score to a 2-2 tie. Nicholas Magill-Diaz netted a shorthanded goal at 6:41 of the middle period to put the IceCats on the scoreboard. Nick Gullo and Jake Jurgeneit each notched an assist on the scoring play. Eli Rivers netted a goal for Pee Dee with just over two minutes to play in the period to bring the game to a 2-2 tie. Nick Gullo and Chance Adrian collected an assist on the scoring play. Twin City outshot Pee Dee 15-7 during the 2nd period, and the 3rd period began with the two cross-state rivals tied at 2-2.

Jon Buttitta scored a goal for the third time this season to give Twin City a one-goal lead in the opening six minutes of Friday's final period. The goal was netted even strength, and was assisted by Nate Keeley. Zach White scored his third goal of the game, and eighth goal of the season with under three minutes to play to give Twin City a 4-2 lead in the battle. White's hat-trick goal was assisted by Gus Ford and Roman Kraemer. The IceCats elected to lift goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez for an extra attacker, and scored a powerplay goal with under one minute left to play to bring Pee Dee back within one goal of Twin City's lead. Houston Wilson scored the IceCats' goal, with Nick Gullo and Chance Adrian each collecting an assist on the scoring play. The final goal of Friday's matchup was scored into an empty net by Jan Salak with 16 seconds left to play. Jiri Pestuka and Jacob Schnapp each notched an assist on the goal. Each team recorded 12 shots on net during Friday's 3rd period, and the Thunderbirds outshot the IceCats 41-28 overall during the game. Twin City won the battle by a final score of 5-3, and improved to 2-1-0 in head-to-head games against Pee Dee this season.

Boris Babik stopped 25 of the IceCats' 28 shots on goal to record the win in net for the Thunderbirds. Ricardo Gonzalez dropped the game in goal for Pee Dee in a 36-save-on-40-shot performance. Zach White was named the 1st Star of Friday night's game, with teammates Gus Ford and Jon Buttitta collecting 2nd and 3rd Star honors, respectively.

BILOXI BREAKERS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

FIVE DIFFERENT GOAL SCORERS PUSH COLUMBUS TO WIN

by Liam Gotimer

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Biloxi Breakers by a final score of 5-2 on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Tyler Roy was the goaltender for the home side, while Josh Rosenzweig started between the pipes once again for the Breakers.

In the opening frame, Columbus scored two power-play goals in short order, with Kyle Moore and Ryan Hunter finding the back of the net.

At 9:49, Biloxi sliced the deficit in half, with Cole Crowder blistering a one-timer past Roy.

In the third period, Tyler Barrow provided the River Dragons with immediate insurance, sliding the puck down low past an unsuspecting Rosenzweig.

Darius Davidson brought his team back within one in the third period, but that was as close as Biloxi would get.

Before the final frame was out, Ryan Galvin and Brodie Thornton lit the lamp, putting the River Dragons ahead for good, 5-2.

Tyler Roy earned the victory for the River Dragons, denying 30 Breakers shots. On the other end, Josh Rosenzweig stopped 28 of 33.

Barrow, Big Third Period Fuels Columbus

by Devin Dobek

Columbus, GA - The bar was pretty high following a back and forth barnburner last Saturday in the same building, but with these two teams squaring off in 3 of the next 4 games including this one, competitive hockey was a given. Led by Tyler Barrow, a 3 goal third period gave Columbus the boost they needed to hand Biloxi their third straight defeat.

In period 1, Biloxi had a slow start taking 2 minor penalties 2 seconds apart. The door for Columbus to jump ahead was wide open. Sure enough, in a matter of seconds off the ensuing faceoff Kyle Moore threw a puck on net off of a deflection right to him and Columbus struck first. Just after the Breakers killed the remaining penalty, they took another. Right off the faceoff once again, a Ryan Hunter shot from the point weaved its way through all the traffic in front to the back of the net to double the lead at 2-0. At the midway point, Carter Thornton drew a slash and on the delayed call Cole Crowder fired home a bullet past Roy to make it 2-1. Immediately you could feel the momentum needle sway in the direction of the Breakers. Columbus was held silent the rest of the frame, barely recording a single shot on goal in the back half. The Breakers had some steady pressure but couldn't find those grade A looks they needed. They led in shots 9-7 through the opening 20 but trailed 2-1.

The second period was a sloppy one. Columbus took 2 quick penalties to give the Breakers a pair of powerplays. Going in as the #1 unit in the FPHL, you would think they were bound to strike sooner or later. Instead they would bleed out the time and go on to take a couple bad penalties of their own, leading to a 5 on 3 Columbus man advantage. Albeit on their heels, the Breakers were able to slay the dangerous chance and get back to 5 on 5. As if scripted, then Columbus took another pair of back to back penalties that the Breakers couldn't do much with. Their best chance was a pair of high quality looks with Blake Keller getting robbed all alone in the bumper position and Trey Fischer ringing one off the pipe. The score held at 2-1 through 40 minutes, with Columbus now leading in shots 21-15.

The third period is when the offense began to pick back up. At 4:29 Tyler Barrow somehow muscled a puck under the pad of Rosenzweig to restore the Columbus lead to 2. Still with plenty of time to play, the Breakers threw the next blow. Curtis Hansen used his high IQ and patience with the puck teetering on the blue line to start a clean entry that led to a Darius Davidson net-crash goal. Trailing by just 1 with 10 minutes to play, there was plenty of life for the visitors. Into the final 7 minutes of regulation, Columbus capitalized on a long, tired Breakers shift; with Galvin firing a rocket from the slot to make it 4-2. 3 and a half minutes after that came the Brodie Thornton dagger on a rebound out front to make it 5-2 and cement the scoring. Although it may have seemed the Breakers were dominated on paper, they outshot the Dragons 17-12 in the final frame and had plenty of opportunities, just couldn't get it done.

Biloxi loses their 3rd straight, falling to 3-6-1. Columbus improves to 7-4-0 and will get ready to host the Breakers tomorrow night once again at 6:05 CST.

ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS at MONROE MOCCASINS

ROCK LOBSTERS EDGE MOCCASINS 2-1 IN RETURN TO MONROE by Joseph Furtado

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins came up short in their return home after a five-game road trip, falling 2-1 to the Athens Rock Lobsters on Friday night at the Monroe Civic Center.

The loss continued Monroe's long-running struggles against Athens, now 1-14-3 all-time against the Rock Lobsters and 0-2-1 this season, despite outshooting Athens 28-21 and controlling long stretches of play.

After a scoreless first period, Monroe generated early pressure in the second but couldn't break through. Athens took advantage on the power play late in the period after Brandon Picard put the Rock Lobsters ahead 1-0 at 17:18.Athens struck again less than three minutes later after Joe Mack scored off the rush shorthanded to make it 2-0 at 19:35.

Monroe responded early in the third period when Carlos Fornaris cut the deficit to 2-1 at 7:04 on a pass from Austin Albrecht. The goal gave the Moccasins life to generate momentum late. Despite the push, Monroe couldn't find the tying goal. Both teams will be back at it tomorrow night at 7:05pm.

Lavalliere Leads Defensive Effort in Tight Victory

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Monroe, LA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Monroe Moccasins 2-1 Friday night in the Monroe Civic Center, returning to their winning ways after dropping their game of the season last Saturday.

Monroe outshot Athens 11-6 in the first period but could not find the back of the net thanks to the heroics of goaltender William Lavalliere.

Special teams proved important for the Rock Lobsters in the second period, as Daniil Glukharyov started the scoring with a perfectly-placed one timer past Henry Graham at the 17:18 mark.

Roughly two minutes later, Joe Mack scored his second of the year on a shorthanded two-on-one rush. Mack followed suit with a top-shelf shot of his own.

Lavalliere's shutout bid ended after 47 minutes; Carlos Fornaris made things interesting in the third period as he struck back for the Snakes.

The Moccasins emptied the net and rolled the dice, but came up Snake Eyes in their attempt to complete a comeback.

The Rock Lobsters (9-1-1-0, 29 pts) remain top of the Continental Division and look to expand on their lead with another game in the Monroe Civic Center tomorrow at 8:05 p.m. EST.

TOPEKA SCARECROWS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Zydeco Drop 4-2 Decision to Topeka Despite 50-Shot Effort Baton Rouge fires 50 shots but falls short at Raising Cane's River Center

by Bryan Flores

Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco generated a season-high 50 shots on goal Friday night but couldn't solve Topeka's goaltending in a 4-2 loss at the Raising Cane's River Center. Baton Rouge controlled long stretches of play, outshooting the Scarecrows 50-24, but Topeka capitalized on special teams and timely goals to secure the win.

Topeka opened the scoring early on the power play and added another man-advantage marker late in the first to take a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes. Jake Cox scored Baton Rouge's first goal on a power-play blast at 17:03, briefly tying the game before Topeka answered.

In the second period, Topeka extended their lead to 3-1 on an even-strength strike from Avery Smith. Baton Rouge fought back with another power-play tally, this one from Ross Bartlett at 18:10, pulling the Zydeco within one heading into the third. Bartlett finished the night with a goal and a penalty, while Cox recorded a goal and assist.

The Zydeco pressed hard in the final frame, peppering Topeka with 20 shots, but an empty-net goal by Scott Coash at 19:46 sealed the 4-2 final. Coash finished with a three-point night, and the Scarecrows took game one of the two game set against the Zydeco.

The Zydeco continue their homestand as they prepare for their next matchup at the Raising Cane's River Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM tomorrow night against the Crows.

Scarecrows Return From Break With Victory, 4-2

by Jon Kliment

Baton Rouge, LA - The Scarecrows returned to action 20 days after their last game down in Baton Rouge,LA. After both teams had a bit of an extended break they were both seeking an opportunity to come out and claim some much needed points.

The Scarecrows came out with energy and after a tripping minor on Brice French Topeka's power play went to work with Jacob Gagnon netting his 4th of the season on a cross zone pass from Scott Coash just 3:02 into the period. Baton Rouge had an opportunity of their own, however, as Avery Smith took a boarding penalty and Jake Cox found the back of the net on a wraparound at 17:03 to tie the game at 1-1. The Scarecrows found an answer once again on the power play while Cox was in the box for a delay of game, Cameron Clark scored his first since coming to Topeka, his second of the season to give the Scarecrows the 2-1 lead.

Topeka added to their lead early in the second period as Avery Smith came in on a rush just 4:52 into the period and fired the puck at Ed Coffey who was not ready for it and saw the puck trickle in for a 3-1 lead. Late in the second, however, it was a five on three opportunity after Elijah Wilson dove for a puck tripping a Zydeco player and Zach Papapetros was taken for holding that led to a Ross Bartlett power play goal to shrink the Baton Rouge deficit to 3-2.

Topeka finished the game off with the Baton Rouge goaltender pulled and Scott Coash buried his 8th of the season to give Topeka the 4-2 victory.

Bryzgalov stopped 48 of 50 to secure his third win of the season.

The Scarecrows battle the Zydeco again tomorrow night at 7:05pm and can be followed along on both Youtube and Sporfie!







