Jansen Hat Trick secures victory for Binghamton

Published on November 21, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Binghamton, NY -- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 6-3 on Friday night. Mac Jansen recorded the Black Bears second hat trick of the season and had one assist.

Binghamton was 8-0-0 when scoring the opening goal so far this season and made sure to keep that streak intact. Ivan Bondarenko scored the opening goal just 95 seconds into the game batting a puck out of mid-air. Danbury's Drew Welsch scored at 5:11 to tie the game and that's how the teams headed into the locker room break, tied at 1-1.

Five combined goals were scored in the second. Binghamton scored the first three, led off by Mac Jansen, then Austin D'Orazio, followed by Jansen's second of the night. The Black Bears managed to put 21 shots on goal, scoring twice on the power play. The Hat Tricks were able to inch closer as they scored the final two goals of the period, making it a one-goal affair heading into the third. After 40, Binghamton led 4-3.

Legkov's goal in the second would be the final on of the night for Danbury but not for Binghamton. Jansen was able to pot his third, securing the second hat trick of the season on home ice for the Black Bears. Plus, Nick Swain was able to score his first of year, getting the monkey of his back. Binghamton wins 6-3 on Friday night.

2025-26 Season Tickets are still on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all 28 home games next year and save up to 30% on tickets. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.