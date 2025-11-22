Scarecrows Return from Break with Victory, 4-2

The Scarecrows returned to action 20 days after their last game down in Baton Rouge,LA. After both teams had a bit of an extended break they were both seeking an opportunity to come out and claim some much needed points.

The Scarecrows came out with energy and after a tripping minor on Brice French Topeka's power play went to work with Jacob Gagnon netting his 4th of the season on a cross zone pass from Scott Coash just 3:02 into the period. Baton Rouge had an opportunity of their own, however, as Avery Smith took a boarding penalty and Jake Cox found the back of the net on a wraparound at 17:03 to tie the game at 1-1. The Scarecrows found an answer once again on the power play while Cox was in the box for a delay of game, Cameron Clark scored his first since coming to Topeka, his second of the season to give the Scarecrows the 2-1 lead.

Topeka added to their lead early in the second period as Avery Smith came in on a rush just 4:52 into the period and fired the puck at Ed Coffey who was not ready for it and saw the puck trickle in for a 3-1 lead. Late in the second, however, it was a five on three opportunity after Elijah Wilson dove for a puck tripping a Zydeco player and Zach Papapetros was taken for holding that led to a Ross Bartlett power play goal to shrink the Baton Rouge deficit to 3-2.

Topeka finished the game off with the Baton Rouge goaltender pulled and Scott Coash buried his 8th of the season to give Topeka the 4-2 victory.

Bryzgalov stopped 48 of 50 to secure his third win of the season.

