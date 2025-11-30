Sick, Shorthanded Prowlers Fall to Topeka

Published on November 29, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







An illness-stricken Port Huron Prowlers squad fell to the Topeka Scarecrows 5-1 in the middle game of their three-in-three in Topeka. The Scarecrows took advantage of a bug going through the Port Huron locker room that affected at least seven players, including all three goaltenders, along with multiple staff members.

"I was really proud of the guys for sure," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "I've never seen anything like it, everyone on the team had the flu. For the guys to even make it to the rink was a battle and they not only battled through but stepped up. We had guys with no legs, no lungs backchecking in the third."

Connor Lind got the scoring going in the first as he capitalized off a turnover. Reid Cooper started the game but left after the opening frame due to illness. He made six saves on seven shots.

In the second, Cory Checco deflected home a shot from the point to make it 2-0 and end his eight-game point drought. Later in the period, Scott Coash took advantage of another Port Huron turnover and fired home his team-high ninth of the season. Two minutes after that, a Coash faceoff win put Hugo Koch in perfect position to rip home the fourth Topeka goal.

Reggie Millette set up the only Port Huron tally before the second frame was over as he diced through the Scarecrows' defense and ripped a shot that was stopped. The rebound bounced to Matt Graham who potted it.

"I was really proud of the guys for battling as hard as they did for 60 minutes," Graham, the Prowlers' head coach, said. "We had guys backchecking at the end, we had guys selling out and defending each other. Obviously, we lost Reid after the first, lost Johnny for a period of time, Vinny, lost him in the third too. We had guys who couldn't even start the game. The good news is, it's a 24-hour thing and we'll get these guys back tomorrow and be fresh and ready to go."

Coash got his second of the night in the third with a strong individual effort.

Jameson Bourque played the final 40 minutes in his first pro appearance and stopped 15 of 19 shots for Port Huron.

Coash led the way with three points and Avery Smith was credited with two assists. Daniil Bryzgalov made 32 saves in the win.

The teams round out the weekend at 5:05 P.M. eastern time on Sunday, November 30. That game will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

"The key for tomorrow is resting up and making sure we get hydrated," Graham said. "Making sure these guys flush it out of their system and coming back tomorrow ready to get three points."







