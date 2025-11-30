FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Anderson's GWG completes comeback

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Twin City Thunderbirds 5-4 on Saturday night. Jesse Anderson scored his first of the season in the third period to secure the third victory of the week for Binghamton.

In a much-anticipated matchup from last year's finals, Binghamton and Twin City met for the first of five times this season on Saturday night. Twin City got on the board first with Don Carter Jr. deflecting a shot at 8:04. It took Binghamton less than two minutes to respond, as CJ Stubbs cashed-in on an odd-man rush tying the game at 1-1. Neither side was able to score in the final nine minutes of the period.

After only two goals in the first frame, the second period was completely different. Twin City jumped on Binghamton quickly. Jacob Schnapp scored on the power play at 2:05 and James Farmer scored three minutes after that. Thunderbirds were up 3-1 just six minutes into the second. Scott Ramaekers had a quick answer to cut the lead to one at 6:15. Then Binghamton went on a 5-on-3 power play and ignited the crowd with two more special teams' goals. Austin D'Orazio continued his hot streak scoring the first, and Gavin Yates scored 11 seconds later to give the home team the lead 4-3.

The lead only lasted 36 seconds. Jan Salak scored on the power play for Twin City and once again, the game was level at 4-4. Six combined goals in the middle period.

The game-winning goal came in the third period off the stick of Jesse Anderson. Binghamton's third power play goal of the night came from a defenseman recording his first of the year. Binghamton would hang-on to win the game 5-4 and sweep the first of two three-game weeks this season for the Black Bears.

Thunderbirds Drop 5-4 Decision to Black Bears

by Kendall Grayson

Binghamton, NY - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), dropped a 5-4 decision on the road Saturday night to the Binghamton Black Bears. Don Carter, Jacob Schnapp, James Farmer, and Jan Salak each netted a goal for the Thunderbirds during the matchup. Twin City returns to action Friday night in a road game against the Pee Dee IceCats. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15pm ET.

Don Carter Jr. scored for the first time this season at 8:04 of the first period to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead in the matchup. Carter Jr. tipped in a shot from James Farmer, who recorded his first point of the season with an assist on the play. Gus Ford also notched a secondary assist on Carter Jr.'s goal. CJ Stubbs netted a goal for the Black Bears at 10:20 of the opening period to bring the game to a 1-1 tie. Austin Thompson and Ivan Bondarenko each collected an assist on the scoring play. Twin City was outshot by a 15-7 margin during the 1st period, and the 2nd period began in a 1-1 tie.

Jacob Schnapp scored his second goal of the season at 2:05 of the 2nd period to give the Thunderbirds a one-goal lead in the matchup. Schanpp's goal was netted on the powerplay, and was assisted by Jan Salak. James Farmer scored for the first time this season at 5:20 of the middle period to give Twin City a 3-1 lead. Jon Buttitta and Cade Hanley each recorded an assist on the scoring play. After surrendering the first two goals of the period, Binghamton responded with three consecutive scoring plays to take a 4-3 lead in the battle. Scott Ramaekers scored an even-strength goal at 6:15 of the 2nd period to cut the Thunderbird's lead in half. Austin D'Orazio and Mac Jansen each recorded an assist on the play. Austin D'Orazio scored a five-on-three powerplay goal at 8:10 of the period to bring the game to a 3-3 tie. Mac Jansen and CJ Stubbs each notched an assist on the goal. Gavin Yates gave Binghamton a 4-3 lead in the matchup with a powerplay goal scored at 8:21 of the period. The goal was the Black Bears' second scoring play in an eleven-second span. CJ Stubbs recorded the lone assist on the scoring play. Jan Salak netted a powerplay goal for Twin City at 8:57 of the 2nd period to bring the game to a 4-4 tie. Gus Ford and Josh Labelle each collected an assist on Salak's game-tying goal. The Thunderbirds were outshot 13-11 during Saturday's high-scoring middle period, and the 3rd period began in a 4-4 tie.

Jesse Anderson scored the lone goal of Saturday's final period on the powerplay. The goal was netted at 5:36 of the 3rd period, and was assisted by Scott Ramaekers and Austin D'Orazio, who each notched an assist on the goal. The Thunderbirds lifted goaltender Boris Babik for an extra attacker in the final moments of the game, but were unable to net the game-tying goal. Twin City was outshot 12-10 during the 3rd period, and 40-28 overall in the contest. The Thunderbirds dropped to 4-10-0 on the season in the loss.

Boris Babik dropped the game in net for Twin City in a 35-save-on-40-shot performance. Connor McAnanama collected the win in goal for the Black Bears after making 24 saves during the contest.

Twin City will return to action next weekend with back-to-back games against the Pee Dee IceCats. Friday's game will be played on the road at the Florence Civic Center, and will begin at 7:15pm ET. Saturday's game will be hosted by the Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena, and is scheduled to start at 6:05pm ET.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at INDIANA SENTINELS

BOBCATS PICK UP FIRST OT WIN OF SEASON

by Brett Wiseman

Columbus, IN - The Blue Ridge Bobcats outlasted the Indiana Sentinels 3-2 for their first overtime win in their first extra session contest of the season.

In a tight-checking low scoring affair, both teams traded chances but played a scoreless opening twenty minutes. Indiana opened the scoring in the second thanks to Denver Craig's first professional goal, finishing his own rebound with help from Ashton Collazo.

Brandon Reller ripped home his second goal and fifth point of the weekend, sniping a sharp angle wrist shot past John Werber on the power play to tie the game at 1. Indiana answered towards the end of the second period with just 4 seconds remaining on their man advantage when Zac Horn put home a shot out of a net mouth scramble to give the Sentinels a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Captain Danny Martin tied the game in the third for his 98th career FPHL goal, but his was the only scoring of the final 20 minutes of regulation, sending the game to overtime.

Hunter Virostek stopped Craig just a few seconds into the extra frame, and it only took the Bobcats one rush and 34 seconds of 3-on-3 OT to end it. Justin Daly smacked home a wrist shot from the high slot to give the Bobcats their first overtime win of the season, and the extra standings point for a total of 5 out of a possible six points on the weekend.

The Bobcats 4 game road trip continues next weekend in Danbury, CT.

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves Fall to the Hat Tricks

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - As the month of November comes to a close, the Wolves and Hat Tricks faced each other for the seventh time this season. These two teams have been so evenly matched, they have split the series so far with each winning 3 games, with three of the games going to overtime. On this Saturday evening the scene switched back to the Watertown Municipal Arena.

A total of six goals were scored in the first twenty minutes of play with each team netting three goals.

Watertown got the scoring started at the 6:12 when Egor Filippov slapped home a rebound off Hat Tricks starter Kyle Penton, assisted by Darion Benchich and Quinn Chevers.

At 9:05, Ian Tookenay knotted the game at 1-1, taking a Noah Robinson pass and redirecting past Watertown's Matt Lenze.

The Hat Tricks took their first lead of the game when Jonny Ruiz snuck past the Wolves defense and sniped a shot over the shoulder of Lenz making it 2-1.

The Hat Tricks continued to pour on the offense when on a Vadim Frolov wrist shot making it 3-1 Danbury. Assists on the goal belonged to Ruiz and Anton Rubstov.

The Wolves would get one back at 17:39 on an Adam Zimmerman goal, assisted by Benchich and Ryan Gil.

Watertown continued the comeback at 18:22 when Steven Klinck knocked a shot to the back of the net, making it 3-3, assisted by Cole Ouellette and Chevers. Shots on goal in the first favored Watertown 16-10.

At 5:56 of the second, Danbury once again jumped into the lead with a Noah Robinson goal, assisted by Alexander Legkov, making the score 4-3.

The Hat Tricks extended their lead for the second time in the game when Legkov received Austan Bellefeulle pass and one timed it past Lenz, at 18:47 of the period. The Hat Tricks held the 5-3 lead at the break, and also outshot Watertown 16-12.

Alexander Legkov stretched the Danbury lead to 6-3 at 7:04 of the frame extending the score to 6-1, then at the 18:24 Genaro Fronduto scores hos first goal of the season, and send the Hat Tricks to a 7-4 win over the Wolves.

The Wolves will be home next weekend when they host the Indiana Sentinels for two games, while the Hat Tricks will head back home to the Danbury Ice Arena to host the Blue Ridge Bobcats in a two game set.

Hat Tricks Top Wolves 6-3 to get Back in the Win Column

by Meghan Baker

Watertown, NY - The Hat Tricks overtook the Watertown Wolves 7-3 for their second win in a row. Goaltender Kyle Penton secured his first win between the pipes, making an outstanding 31 saves.

It was a busy first frame after Watertown opened the scoring on a power play. Egor Fillipov sent one home after drawing the penalty on Noah Robinson for his eighth goal of the season at 6:12. Hat Tricks responded just three minutes later for their first power play goal since Nov. 1 versus Watertown, with a tip from Ian Tookenay at netminder Matt Lenz' front door to tie things up.

Jonny Ruiz slid one to the back of the net at 12:24 off of a drop pass from Trey Deloury for the first even-strength goal of this match to secure the lead for the Hat Tricks. Vadim Frolov gained his second of the season with a wrist shot to the top left corner, assisted by Ruiz and Anton Rubtsov, to put Danbury up two.

Only nineteen seconds later, Adam Zimmerman netted one from the blue line to make it a one-goal game. Watertown closed out the first frame, tying it up at three apiece with a blast from forward Steven Klinck off the sticks of Cole Ouellette and Quinn Chevers.

Hat Tricks took the lead back in the second frame with an even-strength goal by Noah Robinson at 5:56 through Lenz's center slot, with help from Alexander Legkov to make it 4-3. Legkov gained one of his own to close out the period with a shot to the left side, putting Danbury up two with an assist by Austan Bellefeuille at 18:47.

After a slow start to the final frame, Alexander Legkov walked one in with a backhand shot just out of Lenz's reach for his second of the night at 7:04. Genaro Fronduto tallied his first in the black and orange and of his professional career with a quick wrister at 18:55, securing the win for the Hat Tricks.

Ruiz, the Hat Tricks Captain, played an impressive match, gaining himself a Gordie Howe hat trick for his goal, assist, and fight all in one single game.

The Hat Tricks return home Friday, December 5th, for Coaches and Automotive night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at PEE DEE ICECATS

RIVER DRAGONS TOP ICECATS 5-4

by Tom Callahan

Florence, SC - A late rally from the Pee Dee IceCats fell short against the Columbus River Dragons in a 5-4 loss on Saturday night at Florence Center.

Trailing 4-1 late in the second period, Patrics Marcinkenvics scored at 17:49 to cut the lead to 4-2 after 40 minutes. Then Nick Gullo tallied on the power play to get the IceCats within a goal at 7:36, but Alex Storjohann followed with his third goal of the game at 8:50 to put Columbus back ahead by two goals.

Once again, the IceCats would rally, this time on Dennis Zaichyk's first goal in a Pee Dee uniform at 14:53 to make it a one-goal game once more and set the stage for a dramatic finish.

Late in the third, the IceCats drew a power play and were able to pull goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez (22 saves, L) for a six-on-four advantage, firing several chances towards the Columbus goal. In the end, the River Dragons held on for a 5-4 win and a weekend sweep of the IceCats.

Pee Dee will return to action next weekend in a home-and-home series with the Twin City Thunderbirds. Friday's game will be at home, starting at 7:15 pm.

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at BILOXI BREAKERS

Breakers Take Gulf Coast Clash

by Devin Dobek

Biloxi, MS - After a heated contest with 9 ejections last night, a developing rivalry between Biloxi and Baton Rouge shifted to Breaker Bay on Saturday night. With the help of 2 goals a piece from Declan Conway and Khaden Henry, Josh Rosenzweig's 42 save effort fueled the Breakers to their first win in 8 games.

Period 1 began up-tempo, with both sides finishing checks while exchanging some shots. It was a period where the momentum would switch back and forth for a few minutes at a time, but both goaltenders in Green and Rosenzweig continued to one-up each other. Back in the lineup for the Zydeco, heavyweight Thomas Murphy began to search for a candidate to answer the bell with AJ Schlepp serving a 1 game suspension. He found his partner in rookie Brendan Spinale, recently acquired from the Indiana Sentinels. While Murphy landed a majority of the shots, Spinale held his own, and the building came alive behind the home team. At 7:47, Khade Henry pounded home a rebound off a Trey Fischer shot to put Biloxi on the board first at 1-0. The Breakers controlled the ensuing minutes, and were rewarded again at 12:10 when Declan Conway tucked home a pass to the back-door for his 10th of the season to make it 2-0. With the deficit growing, the Zydeco turned it up a notch and controlled the zone for the majority of the back half. At 15:22, a Trey Fischer roughing call put the Breakers shorthanded, and opened the door for the Zydeco to climb back in. At 16:04, Austin Weber deflected a shot from the point home to make it 2-1. The horn sounded with the score 2-1 Biloxi, but Baton Rouge led in shots 19-13.

Into the second period we went, and with a valuable 3 points on the line we were still far from a verdict. The Zydeco dominated the first 10 minutes of period 2, limiting the Breakers to just 2 shots in the span while applying all kinds of pressure in and around Josh Rosenzweig's crease. The Breaker goaltender continued to stand tall, making some uncomfortable but necessary saves to keep his team ahead while back on their heels. Puck possession was a big issue for Biloxi, with the Zydeco entering the zone at will and setting up their attack. Finally at 15:11, Darius Davidson pulled a turnover off the wall and fired a bullet from atop the circle that whistled by the mask of Connor Green to light the lamp and make it 3-1. The Zydeco had a few opportunities to get one back, but Rosenzweig was dialed. Ross Bartlett had a breakaway turned aside and Rosenzweig made another massive poke on a loose puck while 20 feet away from his net. The score held at 3-1 Breakers through 40 minutes, with Biloxi being outshot 33-19 in the game and 14-6 in the middle frame.

After a low scoring opening 2 frames, nobody anticipated a 6 goal explosion in period 3. Just 4:03 into the frame, Captain Yaro Yevdokimov made an incredible individual effort to spring himself free on a breakaway and finish on the backhand to push the cushion to 3. Before anyone could get too excited, Ethan Matchim slid home a 3-on-1 shorthanded goal to pull the Zydeco back to within 2. The goal marks the 7th shorthanded goal against Biloxi this season. Still with powerplay time, a chaotic play around the blue paint was shoveled home by Declan Flanagan, his first of the season to restore the Breaker margin to 3. Moving on to the 16:19 mark, back on the man advantage Khaden Henry fired a one-timed rocket past Green to make it 6-2 Biloxi. But Baton Rouge refused to go away quietly. 19 seconds later, Austin Weber beat Rosenzweig tight on the stick side for his third of the weekend and it became 6-3. The final goal would ultimately belong to Declan Conway, finding the empty net from the neutral zone for his second night to cement the scoring at 7-3. The final shot totals were 45-30 in favor of the Zydeco.

The Breakers snap their 7 game slide with their first win since November 8th, and improve to 4-10-1. They will gear up to hit the road for a pair with the Topeka Scarecrows next Friday and Saturday at 7:05. The Zydeco fall to 2-8-2, and will get set for a home and home weekend beginning in Baton Rouge on Friday with the Monroe Moccasins.

PORT HURON PROWLERS at TOPEKA SCARECROWS

Scarecrows Find Redemption on Saturday Night, 5-1

by Jon Kliment

Topeka, KS - The Scarecrows came into Saturday night's game trying to find a way to beat a team that had taken their three first ever meetings, but the Prowlers had eyes of their own set on attempting to make a difference in their own way as they sought out to extend their second place lead in the Empire division.

Topeka came out firing looking for chances to cash in early as line after line came out on the attack. Port Huron picked up their own attack around the midway point of the period, but 15:44 into the period on an attempted Prowlers break out it was Connor Lind stepping in front of the clearing attempt and picking his spot on Reid Cooper to give the Scarecrows the 1-0 lead after one period of play.

The second period saw the lid pop open as a Goaltending switch to Jameson Bourque for Port Huron saw Topeka's attack truly pay off. In a period that saw four goals and three fights there was no time to settle in. 6:52 into the period Cory Checco tipped home a TJ Sneath shot for his first as a Scarecrow to give Topeka the 2-0 lead. 4:41 later Scott Coash picked off an attempted clear and barreled in on Bourque picking his spot and giving the Scarecrows a 3-0 cushion. 2:08 after the Coash goal,Scott won a faceoff to linemate Hugo Koch who ripped an odd angle shot to give Topeka a 4-0 lead. Port Huron was able to spark themselves late in the frame after a Reginald Millette shot pulled Daniil Bryzgalov out of position and left an open door for Matt Graham's 8th of the season to close the gap to 4-1.

The third period saw the Scarecrows raise up their penalty kill numbers while giving Coash the first double digit goal scorer title in Topeka history as he netted his 10th of the season to make the game 5-1.

Bryzgalov stopped 36 of 37 in the win, his fourth of the season.

The Scarecrows and Prowlers close out the weekend series Sunday afternoon at 4pm for pucks and paws night!

Sick, Shorthanded Prowlers Fall to Topeka

by Will Wiegelman

Topeka, KS - An illness-stricken Port Huron Prowlers squad fell to the Topeka Scarecrows 5-1 in the middle game of their three-in-three in Topeka. The Scarecrows took advantage of a bug going through the Port Huron locker room that affected at least seven players, including all three goaltenders, along with multiple staff members.

"I was really proud of the guys for sure," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "I've never seen anything like it, everyone on the team had the flu. For the guys to even make it to the rink was a battle and they not only battled through but stepped up. We had guys with no legs, no lungs backchecking in the third."

Connor Lind got the scoring going in the first as he capitalized off a turnover. Reid Cooper started the game but left after the opening frame due to illness. He made six saves on seven shots.

In the second, Cory Checco deflected home a shot from the point to make it 2-0 and end his eight-game point drought. Later in the period, Scott Coash took advantage of another Port Huron turnover and fired home his team-high ninth of the season. Two minutes after that, a Coash faceoff win put Hugo Koch in perfect position to rip home the fourth Topeka goal.

Reggie Millette set up the only Port Huron tally before the second frame was over as he diced through the Scarecrows' defense and ripped a shot that was stopped. The rebound bounced to Matt Graham who potted it.

"I was really proud of the guys for battling as hard as they did for 60 minutes," Graham, the Prowlers' head coach, said. "We had guys backchecking at the end, we had guys selling out and defending each other. Obviously, we lost Reid after the first, lost Johnny for a period of time, Vinny, lost him in the third too. We had guys who couldn't even start the game. The good news is, it's a 24-hour thing and we'll get these guys back tomorrow and be fresh and ready to go."

Coash got his second of the night in the third with a strong individual effort.

Jameson Bourque played the final 40 minutes in his first pro appearance and stopped 15 of 19 shots for Port Huron.

Coash led the way with three points and Avery Smith was credited with two assists. Daniil Bryzgalov made 32 saves in the win.

The teams round out the weekend at 5:05 P.M. eastern time on Sunday, November 30. That game will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

"The key for tomorrow is resting up and making sure we get hydrated," Graham said. "Making sure these guys flush it out of their system and coming back tomorrow ready to get three points."

MONROE MOCCASINS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Rivalry Intensifies Between Athens and Monroe in 6-2 Rock Lobster Win

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters answered back against the Monroe Moccasins with a 6-2 victory Saturday night at Akins Ford Arena.

Like last Saturday, the Moccasins struck first with a goal on a rebound from Tucker Scantlebury 4:03 into the first period.

Kayson Gallant got his night started by converting a great defensive play into a breakaway goal, going forehand-backhand on Henry Graham at the 6:28 mark.

Continuing his stellar rookie campaign, Luke Croucher doubled the Athens advantage with a high-shot slot for his team-leading ninth of the year.

Gallant was the leading power play scorer in the FPHL last year and with 16 seconds remaining in the opening period, the native Albertan went five hole on Graham to make it 3-1.

The Rock Lobsters continued to twist the knife, with Filip Virgili deflecting a Carter Shinkaruk shot into the twine 3:09 into the middle period.

Despite there being only one penalty between the two teams in the first period, 25 were assessed in the second and third.

Monroe tried to shift momentum in their favor and it appeared there might be a chance, after Yianni Liarakos tallied halfway through the third.

Fantastic finishes from Jesse Lowell and Eric Neiley choked away any breath of a Moccasin comeback, completing the 6-2 victory for the hosts.

The Athens Rock Lobsters play their sixth and final game against the Monroe Moccasins in the month of November tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring toys (for 11-to-14 year olds preferred) to the game for the team's Toys for Tots Drive.







