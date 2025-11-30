Breakers Take Gulf Coast Clash

Published on November 29, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







Biloxi, MS - After a heated contest with 9 ejections last night, a developing rivalry between Biloxi and Baton Rouge shifted to Breaker Bay on Saturday night. With the help of 2 goals a piece from Declan Conway and Khaden Henry, Josh Rosenzweig's 42 save effort fueled the Breakers to their first win in 8 games.

Period 1 began up-tempo, with both sides finishing checks while exchanging some shots. It was a period where the momentum would switch back and forth for a few minutes at a time, but both goaltenders in Green and Rosenzweig continued to one-up each other. Back in the lineup for the Zydeco, heavyweight Thomas Murphy began to search for a candidate to answer the bell with AJ Schlepp serving a 1 game suspension. He found his partner in rookie Brendan Spinale, recently acquired from the Indiana Sentinels. While Murphy landed a majority of the shots, Spinale held his own, and the building came alive behind the home team. At 7:47, Khade Henry pounded home a rebound off a Trey Fischer shot to put Biloxi on the board first at 1-0. The Breakers controlled the ensuing minutes, and were rewarded again at 12:10 when Declan Conway tucked home a pass to the back-door for his 10th of the season to make it 2-0. With the deficit growing, the Zydeco turned it up a notch and controlled the zone for the majority of the back half. At 15:22, a Trey Fischer roughing call put the Breakers shorthanded, and opened the door for the Zydeco to climb back in. At 16:04, Austin Weber deflected a shot from the point home to make it 2-1. The horn sounded with the score 2-1 Biloxi, but Baton Rouge led in shots 19-13.

Into the second period we went, and with a valuable 3 points on the line we were still far from a verdict. The Zydeco dominated the first 10 minutes of period 2, limiting the Breakers to just 2 shots in the span while applying all kinds of pressure in and around Josh Rosenzweig's crease. The Breaker goaltender continued to stand tall, making some uncomfortable but necessary saves to keep his team ahead while back on their heels. Puck possession was a big issue for Biloxi, with the Zydeco entering the zone at will and setting up their attack. Finally at 15:11, Darius Davidson pulled a turnover off the wall and fired a bullet from atop the circle that whistled by the mask of Connor Green to light the lamp and make it 3-1. The Zydeco had a few opportunities to get one back, but Rosenzweig was dialed. Ross Bartlett had a breakaway turned aside and Rosenzweig made another massive poke on a loose puck while 20 feet away from his net. The score held at 3-1 Breakers through 40 minutes, with Biloxi being outshot 33-19 in the game and 14-6 in the middle frame.

After a low scoring opening 2 frames, nobody anticipated a 6 goal explosion in period 3. Just 4:03 into the frame, Captain Yaro Yevdokimov made an incredible individual effort to spring himself free on a breakaway and finish on the backhand to push the cushion to 3. Before anyone could get too excited, Ethan Matchim slid home a 3-on-1 shorthanded goal to pull the Zydeco back to within 2. The goal marks the 7th shorthanded goal against Biloxi this season. Still with powerplay time, a chaotic play around the blue paint was shoveled home by Declan Flanagan, his first of the season to restore the Breaker margin to 3. Moving on to the 16:19 mark, back on the man advantage Khaden Henry fired a one-timed rocket past Green to make it 6-2 Biloxi. But Baton Rouge refused to go away quietly. 19 seconds later, Austin Weber beat Rosenzweig tight on the stick side for his third of the weekend and it became 6-3. The final goal would ultimately belong to Declan Conway, finding the empty net from the neutral zone for his second night to cement the scoring at 7-3. The final shot totals were 45-30 in favor of the Zydeco.

The Breakers snap their 7 game slide with their first win since November 8th and improve to 4-10-1. They will gear up to hit the road for a pair with the Topeka Scarecrows next Friday and Saturday at 7:05. The Zydeco fall to 2-8-2, and will get set for a home and home weekend beginning in Baton Rouge on Friday with the Monroe Moccasins.







