Hat Tricks Top Wolves, 6-3, to Get Back in the Win Column

Published on November 29, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Watertown, N.Y.- The Hat Tricks overtook the Watertown Wolves 7-3 for their second win in a row. Goaltender Kyle Penton secured his first win between the pipes, making an outstanding 31 saves.

It was a busy first frame after Watertown opened the scoring on a power play. Egor Fillipov sent one home after drawing the penalty on Noah Robinson for his eighth goal of the season at 6:12. Hat Tricks responded just three minutes later for their first power play goal since Nov. 1 versus Watertown, with a tip from Ian Tookenay at netminder Matt Lenz' front door to tie things up.

Jonny Ruiz slid one to the back of the net at 12:24 off of a drop pass from Trey Deloury for the first even-strength goal of this match to secure the lead for the Hat Tricks. Vadim Frolov gained his second of the season with a wrist shot to the top left corner, assisted by Ruiz and Anton Rubtsov, to put Danbury up two.

Only nineteen seconds later, Adam Zimmerman netted one from the blue line to make it a one-goal game. Watertown closed out the first frame, tying it up at three apiece with a blast from forward Steven Klinck off the sticks of Cole Ouellette and Quinn Chevers.

Hat Tricks took the lead back in the second frame with an even-strength goal by Noah Robinson at 5:56 through Lenz's center slot, with help from Alexander Legkov to make it 4-3. Legkov gained one of his own to close out the period with a shot to the left side, putting Danbury up two with an assist by Austan Bellefeuille at 18:47.

After a slow start to the final frame, Alexander Legkov walked one in with a backhand shot just out of Lenz's reach for his second of the night at 7:04. Genaro Fronduto tallied his first in the black and orange and of his professional career with a quick wrister at 18:55, securing the win for the Hat Tricks.

Ruiz, the Hat Tricks Captain, played an impressive match, gaining himself a Gordie Howe hat trick for his goal, assist, and fight all in one single game.

The Hat Tricks return home Friday, December 5th, for Coaches and Automotive night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.