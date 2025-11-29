Thunderbirds Set for Showdown with Black Bears

Published on November 29, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON, NY. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are set for tonight's showdown with the Binghamton Black Bears at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. The matchup is a rematch of the 2025 Commissioner's Cup Finals. Puck drop for the battle is scheduled for 7:00pm ET.

Twin City (4-9-0) dropped last night's road game to the Danbury Hat Tricks by a final score of 4-3. Zach White, Gus Ford, and Jan Salak each netted a goal during last night's matchup. Ford was named the Game's 3rd Star for his three-point performance. The Thunderbirds outshot the Hat Tricks 31-29 during the matchup. Twin City will attempt to win a road game for the first time this season in tonight's matchup after dropping the first five away games of the year. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds entering tonight's final game of the weekend include Gus Ford (9), Zach White (9), and Jan Salak (5). Twin City will return to action next weekend with back-to-back games against the Pee Dee IceCats. Friday's game will be played on the road at the Florence Civic Center, and will begin at 7:15pm ET. Saturday's game will be hosted by the Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena, and is scheduled to start at 6:05pm ET.

Binghamton (14-2-0) has won five consecutive games, and eight of the last ten games entering tonight's showdown with Twin City. The Black Bears sit at the top of the FPHL standings with 41 points following last night's 4-1 road win over the Watertown Wolves at Watertown Arena. Austin Thompson, Zac Sirota, CJ Stubbs, and Nicholas Swain scored for the Black Bears in the win. Binghamton outshot Watertown by a 37-31 margin during the matchup. Dominik Tmej recorded the win in goal for the Black Bears after making 30 saves on 31 shots. Tonight's game is the final game of the weekend for Binghamton. The Black Bears will return to action next weekend with back-to-back home games against the Port Huron Prowlers.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:00pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







